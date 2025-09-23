Horse Week: Top competition at Hagans Croft working hunter

With a slight change in the schedule the event organisers decided to run the horse and pony class together in height order.

There was a real buzz across the venue as horses and ponies were warming up for the first class of the day – 60cm horse and four year old class followed by the 60cm pony, starter stakes and M&M class.

Shannon Baird-Sterling took the win on her four-year-old ‘IGS Islands Grace’ with Lauren O'Rourke and ‘Prince’ taking the 60cm win for the ponies.

The 70cm horse classes saw a total of six clears in the jumping phase, therefore it was down to the ridden show, tack and confirmation marks to decide who was taking the top spot. First place went to Ellie Johnston and ‘Ollie’ and second Kirsten Bailie and ‘Asha’. This meant that both competitors were eligible for the championship show at the end of the 1m classes where Kirsten and ‘Asha' claimed Reserve Champion Horse on the day.

Lauren O’Rourke went onto win the 70cm class also on her mount ‘Prince’. These first places set Lauren up well for the pony championship class were her and ‘Prince’ went onto be crowned Champion Pony on the day. Congratulations.

There was some top scoring in the 80cm horse classes, with Katie Longmuir clear in her jumping phase and scoring top marks for her ridden show with ‘Nady Diamond’. The pair scored a total of 92/100 and took first place. They certainly caught the eye of judge Katie Crozier in the Championship horse class as they finished the day crowned as Champion Horse. Well Done.

Charlotte Harding and ‘Carrickfad Michael Ag’ placed first in the 80cm pony with Laoise Clancy and ‘Tessa’ in second place.

Molly O’Connor and ‘Drumgooland Grace’ took the win in the 85cm small horse class and then onto the 90cm classes where Aine Clancy and ‘MTEvangelista’ took the win. With Lesley Jones and ‘Carnakilly Monarch’ taking first place in the 90cm pony classes and securing their place in the pony Championship class where they went onto receive the accolade of Reserve Champion Pony.

The last class of the day was the 1m class where Katie Creegan and ‘Holiday Izzy’ took first place and Holly Blyth riding ‘Mano of Deerpark’ took first place in the 1m pony class.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first leg of Hagans Croft’s five-week working hunter league and NIF qualifiers. This league is made possible by the following peoples help. Judge Katie Crozier and scribe Katie Rutherford. Thanks also to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until 18 October and is open to everyone, especially those wanting to qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan.

Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, prizes and the overall league horse and pony Working Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion.

Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers (Saturday, September 20)

Champion Horse: Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond

Reserve Champion Horse: Kirsten Bailie, Asha

Champion Pony: Lauren O'Rourke, Prince

Reserve Champion Pony: Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy

60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Shannon Baird-Sterling, IGS Islands Grace; 2. Jackie Surgenor, Angus; 3. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning; 4. Sarah Morcombe, In Our Blood.

60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Lauren O'Rourke, Prince; 2. Alex Hemsley, Dale; 3. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom; 4. Erin Gordon, Orlando; 5. Johnny Massey, Coxwood Fabian Stedman; 6. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star.

70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Ellie Johnston, Ollie; 2. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 3. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning; 4. Helen Barbour, Rudi; 5. Jackie Surgenor, Angus; 6. Rachel Conn, Blackbush Cornet.

70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Lauren O'Rourke, Prince; 2. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel; 3. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom; 4. Alex Hemsley, Dale; 5. Rachel Price, Harry.

80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond; 2. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 3. Nathan McCausland, Village Royale; 4. Stephanie Farren, My Tardree Windgap Cora; 5. Jackie Ashfield, Kinnego Glencorran Apollo; 6. Stephanie Farren, Monard Rose.

80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M

1. Charlotte Harding, Carrickfad Michael Ã“g; 2. Laoise Clancy, Tessa; 3. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel; 4. Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy.

85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1. Molly O'Connor, Drumgooland Grace.

90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Aine Clancy, MTEvangelista; 2. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy; 3. Stephanie Farren, My Tardree Windgap Cora.

90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M

1. Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy; 2. Lisa Hegarty, Trigger Boy; 3. Holly Blythe, Mano of Deerpark.

1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy.

Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1. Holly Blythe, Mano of Deerpark.

1 . Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond. (Photo: Black Horse Photography NI) Photo: BlackHorsePhotographyNI.com Photo Sales