Horse Week: Training show proves very popular at Connell Hill Equestrian

A combination of young riders on their ponies, and competitors partnered with their young horses took full advantage of the first few classes of the day to school around and introduce their youngsters to a range of coloured poles at this popular County Antrim venue.

Taking full advantage of the highly maintained surface in the outdoor arena competitors moved on up the classes to showcase their performance and skill at the higher levels over a course of jumps carefully designed by Course Builder Mr William Crean, promoting horse and rider confidence, whilst engaging the opportunity to experience a day of exhilarating show jumping with lots of great results!

Well done to all competitors who took part.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to build confidence and continues to run every Saturday morning, week by week with classes to suit all levels, there are lots of achievement opportunities and plenty of confidence building going on.

Connell Hill promotes a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and is a great start to any weekend for riders, owners and spectators to come along and socialise with a cup of coffee and snack.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI Registered show dates and results are available on the SJI website.

All photographs for Saturday’s event can be found on Lyndon McKee Photography’s Facebook page.

Everyone is very welcome. Go along and join them every Saturday morning!

Connell Hill training show results (Saturday, May 24):

Class 1: X-poles Class

Sorcha Maher, Angel; Lucy McAteer, Bluebell; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Charlotte Jackson, Chase.

Class 2: 50cm

Ella Hall, Carrie; Charlotte Jackson, Chase; Violet Semple, Prince; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Lucy McAteer, Bluebell; Violet Semple, Prince.

Class 3: 60cm

Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Kim Murphy, Teddy; Lucca Stubington, Ace; Charlotte Jackson, Chase.

Class 4: 70cm

Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Summer Frizzell, Winter; Katie Surgeoner, Prince; Hannah Bell, Bonnie; Sammy Logan, Ollie; Frankie Keeley, Aishley; Lindsay Gault; Winston; Lucca Stubington, Ace; Judith Beattie, Phoebe; Mel Surgenor, Lady; Carraig McLarnon, Aura; Rose Semple, King.

Class 5: 80cm

Judith Beattie, Phoebe; Summer Frizzell, Winter; Katie Surgeoner, Prince; Corraig McLarnon, Auar; John McKirgan, Dolly; Caitlin Foster, Ziggy; Frankie Keeley, Aishling; Rose Semple; King; Hannah Bell, Bonnie; Sammy Logan, Ollie; Frankie Keeley, Aishley; Lindsay Gault; Winston.

Class 6: 90cm

Lucca Stubington, Mai; Laura Canavan, Diamond; Caitlin Foster, Ziggy; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Annie Morrow, Benny.

Class 7: 1m

Dean Cotton, Fizz; Annie Morrow, Benny.

Class 8: 1.10m

Lucca Stubington, Lily.

Dates for your diary

There are a series of events coming in May and June at Connell Hill Equestrian.

Thursday, May 29 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 31 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 5 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, 7 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, 12 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, 14 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, 19 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, 21 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, 26 SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, 28 Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Connell Hill Caitlin Foster jumping Ziggy. (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Frankie Keely jumping Aishling. (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill Lucy McAteer jumping Bluebell (1st outing on her new pony). (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)