CABRA based rider and former Northern Region Champion, Noel McParlan, claimed the riding honours at the opening fixture of the autumn season at Toome point-to-point staged by the Mid Antrim Hunt.

CABRA based rider and former Northern Region Champion, Noel McParlan, claimed the riding honours at the opening fixture of the autumn season at Toome point-to-point staged by the Mid Antrim Hunt.

The fields were much reduced with very limited runners in most contests. McParlan landed the young geldings maiden in impressive fashion on the Gerald Quinn trained Shabalko D’Hern which disputed the running throughout and quickened impressively into the straight to score on his debut with the Broughshane trainer advising he will now be for sale.

Jim The Wolf trained by Dromara based Caroline McCaldin, a major figure in organising the meeting, claimed the five-year division for geldings joining the leader four from home and rapidly stamping his authority on the race – another destined for the sales arena.

The Cara rider completed his hat trick in the finale on Hornet Nolimit supplying Mc Caldin with a double on the day. The winner despite absent for two years made all and Mc Caldin said: “I’ll look for a suitable winners contest next.”

Cabra rider and former dual champion, Noel McParlan, started the new season with a treble. (Pic: Freelance)

All-Ireland champion rider, Barry O’Neill, won the opening young mares maiden aboard the Colin Bowe trained Auntie Lacey the winner tracking the leader Clody Diamond until three from home then quickly asserting and will appear next at the bloodstock sales.

The featured winners race resulted in a disappointing three going to the start and the Tom Dreaper trained Tech Talk reverting from the course proper beat favourite Cadoudal Saint.

Dreaper said: “I’ll consider possibly running him in banks races during the season.”

The Mary Doyle trained She Is For Me Boys with Brian Dunleavy aboard made a winning debut in the mares maiden beating the much more experienced Bayonetta while the trainer was uncertain on future plans.

Dromara trainer Caroline McCaldin who headed the Mid Antrim team that organised the Toome point-to-point meeting and was rewarded with a double at her home fixture. (Pic: Freelance)

The autumn sector of the Northern Region point to point circuit is much reduced with just a quartet of meetings including last weekend.

The other dates to note are Portrush 12 October, Loughanmore 19 October and the Kirkistown fixture on 16 November.

Toome point to point results

First Race

1st Auntie Lacey (Barry O’Neill) 4/1

2nd Clody Diamond

3rd Belle de Vassy

5 ran 21/4 – 21/2

Second Race

1st Shabalko D’Herm (Noel McParlan) 1/1 fav

2nd Northanger Abbey

3rd Chichester Bay

7 ran 51/2 – neck

Third Race

1st Jim The Wolf (Noel McParlan) 5/4 fav

2nd Milan Forth

3rd Calda House

6 ran 21/2 – short head

Fourth Race

1st Teck Talk (Barry O’Neill) 5/2

2nd Cadoudal Saint

3rd Kells And Connor

3 ran 11/4 – 31

Fifth Race

1st She Is For Me Boys (Brian Dunleavy) 9/2

2nd Bayonetta

3rd Shilnavogie

5 ran 2 – 21

Sixth Race

1st Hornet Nolinmit (Noel McParlan) 9/4 fav

2nd Speedy Box

3rd Hardy Buck

5 ran 4 – 1