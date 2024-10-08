Horse Week: Treble for Newry former champion at opening fixture
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fields were much reduced with very limited runners in most contests. McParlan landed the young geldings maiden in impressive fashion on the Gerald Quinn trained Shabalko D’Hern which disputed the running throughout and quickened impressively into the straight to score on his debut with the Broughshane trainer advising he will now be for sale.
Jim The Wolf trained by Dromara based Caroline McCaldin, a major figure in organising the meeting, claimed the five-year division for geldings joining the leader four from home and rapidly stamping his authority on the race – another destined for the sales arena.
The Cara rider completed his hat trick in the finale on Hornet Nolimit supplying Mc Caldin with a double on the day. The winner despite absent for two years made all and Mc Caldin said: “I’ll look for a suitable winners contest next.”
All-Ireland champion rider, Barry O’Neill, won the opening young mares maiden aboard the Colin Bowe trained Auntie Lacey the winner tracking the leader Clody Diamond until three from home then quickly asserting and will appear next at the bloodstock sales.
The featured winners race resulted in a disappointing three going to the start and the Tom Dreaper trained Tech Talk reverting from the course proper beat favourite Cadoudal Saint.
Dreaper said: “I’ll consider possibly running him in banks races during the season.”
The Mary Doyle trained She Is For Me Boys with Brian Dunleavy aboard made a winning debut in the mares maiden beating the much more experienced Bayonetta while the trainer was uncertain on future plans.
The autumn sector of the Northern Region point to point circuit is much reduced with just a quartet of meetings including last weekend.
The other dates to note are Portrush 12 October, Loughanmore 19 October and the Kirkistown fixture on 16 November.
Toome point to point results
First Race
1st Auntie Lacey (Barry O’Neill) 4/1
2nd Clody Diamond
3rd Belle de Vassy
5 ran 21/4 – 21/2
Second Race
1st Shabalko D’Herm (Noel McParlan) 1/1 fav
2nd Northanger Abbey
3rd Chichester Bay
7 ran 51/2 – neck
Third Race
1st Jim The Wolf (Noel McParlan) 5/4 fav
2nd Milan Forth
3rd Calda House
6 ran 21/2 – short head
Fourth Race
1st Teck Talk (Barry O’Neill) 5/2
2nd Cadoudal Saint
3rd Kells And Connor
3 ran 11/4 – 31
Fifth Race
1st She Is For Me Boys (Brian Dunleavy) 9/2
2nd Bayonetta
3rd Shilnavogie
5 ran 2 – 21
Sixth Race
1st Hornet Nolinmit (Noel McParlan) 9/4 fav
2nd Speedy Box
3rd Hardy Buck
5 ran 4 – 1