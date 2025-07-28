Horse Week: TRI Equestrian Spring Tour final at the Meadows Equestrian Centre

THE Meadows Equestrian Centre was a hive of excitement and anticipation as the venue for the thrilling final of the 2025 TRI Equestrian Pony Spring Tour on Sunday, July 13.

Riders from across the region gathered to compete for the much-coveted league places and based on their points gained, their spot on the Interprovincial Teams. It was very fitting that three athletes competing in the European Teams this year have all competed successfully in TRI Pony Tours, Niamh McEvoy, Lily Tunney and Elsie Tunney and are super examples of the Ulster Region athletes that started their journey following the TRI Pony Tours.

Gareth McCombe, TRI Equestrian NI has been a stalwart supporter and sponsor of the Ulster Region Pony Leagues, and the Ulster Region Pony Committee would like to thank Gareth and TRI Equestrian for their continued support and sponsorship.

The two arenas were kept busy all day and thanks go to all members of the Meadows Team for providing great courses and an efficient day’s jumping.

Peter Morton riding Blueoak Yogi, winners of the Children On Horses & Juniors 1.10/1.20M (M) Inc Sycamore Horse Farm Junior Challenge. (Photo: Tori OC Photography)

The Children on Horses and Junior Horse classes were the first to take place and with the added element of the ‘Sycamore Horse Farm Junior Challenge’, integrated into the league, all competitors were keen to be on the leaderboard. The Ulster Region were delighted to have several representatives from Sycamore Stables at the conclusion of the classes to present the generous prizes.

Joanne Sloane Allen said that it was her aim to “give an added incentive to those young athletes who are in the transition stage between ponies and horses and encourage them to move forward in a positive manner in the sport, and to give encouragement to these young athletes to be their best”.

It was Adam Adair aboard Beach Toy who was the best and took the top spot having won a total of four league classes and then the final. 1. Adam Adair, Beach Toy; 2. Juliana Nelson, Demero; 3. Zac Hanna, Marylynn TN; 4. Zara Smyth, Neat Ruby Blue; 5. Ted Gibson, MHB Million Magic; 6. Ellen McNabb, Captain Cruzdown.

As part of the remit of the Ulster Region Pony Committee is to facilitate all athletes in the league, the committee, spearheaded by Aldyth Roulston, introduced an additional 70cms class for 138 and 148 ponies and this proved very instrumental in encouraging new members to participate and it was well supported at all venues.

The 128 pony classes are always popular and for many of these young athletes this was their first time competing in a final. With the 128 50cm and 60 cm classes, places in the final classes decided using the optimum time format. Mya O’Neil rode a nice, collected round on Glebe Star to take first place in the 50cms while Emily Robertson on Hillside Nicely Dun won the 60cm class. The other 128 classes are jump-off classes and spurred on by lots of cheering and encouragement from the ringside these young athletes put on a thrilling show for the spectators. Poppy Coulter had a super day coming first and third in both the 70cm and 80cm classes. The McBride siblings from Tyrone continued their winning streak with Rory winning the U10s and coming third in the 90cm while Lily came first and third in the 128/ metre class.

However it was Tim Morton on his team of ponies that dominated the 128 league tables and he was a busy boy getting on and off the podium and collecting a raft of rugs, sashes, Tri vouchers and cash as he won a grand total of four leagues, the U10s, 128/90cms, 128 / 1m and the 128 6/7yr old, he was also second in the 128, 4/5yr old l-Young Pony Series. While Tim concentrates primarily on 128 ponies he is also competitive aboard 148 ponies and was fifth in the 148 1m league. Not a bad day at the office for this determined and talented young athlete.

Miley Rouke collected two top podium spots in the 138 classes and a second place after having a very consistent tour on her team of ponies. The 1.10 class was closely contested all along and although won on the day by Ellie Bingham ahead of Perrie Barkley on Future Memories it was Cliodhna McEvoy who pipped the other two to claim the 138/1.10 league final having gained enough points by winning four of the legs plus other placings.

It was another girl, Abbie-Rose McGready who really proved her consistency and determination, who got the lions share of accolades in the 148 section. Abbie-Rose won the 6/7year, the 1.20m and was second in the 1.10m. The 1.10m was claimed by another Derry girl, Zoie Dobbins who won three legs plus the final on Derryvane Belle nearly three seconds ahead of second placed Sarah Pike on Blueoak Bay Breeze.

A significant aspect to the tour was the Ulster Region Young Pony Series and while league points were not allocated, eligible ponies had to make three appearances at shows before the final. With a grand prize fund of £1,800 there was reason to use the TRI pony tour as a platform to produce and compete these young ponies.

Section winners:

128 / 4 & 5 yr old

1. Ciara Flavin, Dungournay Trix; 2. Tim Morton, Telynau Francisco; 3. Amelia Boggs,Erwaastad Hydereus; 4. Alyssa Smyth, Dycott Fashion statement; 5. Ciara Flavin, Roxy Rebel.

128/6 & 7 year old

1. Tim Morton on Blueoak Rockstar.

138/ 4 & 5 yr old

1. Perrie Barkley, TBS Coco; 2. Kenny Treanor, Wee Sparrow.

138 /6 & 7yr old

1. Ellie Bingham, Currabawn Prada; 2. Ellie Bingham, Drumree Willow; 3. Emily O’Hora, Penpont Tommy; 4 Zac Hanna, Cynbrook Heiress; 5. Jessica McGonigle, Corlave Roisin Donn; 6. Liam Concannon, LMBC Megan’s Girl.

148 /4 & 5 yr old

1 Adam Adair, Ricardia; 2. Charlotte Nelson, Rathcline Joe.

148 / 6 & 7 yr old

1. Sarah Pike , Blueoak Bay Breeze; 2. Abbie-Rose McGeady, Robyn’s April Song; 3. Zoe Mellet, Josephina; 4. Medb Kinney, SJ Caledonia; 5. Adam Adair, Sparkling Avalon Radisson; 6. Adam Adair, Bob’s Your Uncle.

The Ulster Region Pony Committee would like to congratulate all athletes and their back-up teams on their success and thank them for their continued support. Please remember you can check out the SJI Live App for results at the final and the Ulster Region Facebook Page for all League results.

Organisers look forward to the All Ireland Interprovincial Finals on September 20 and well done to everyone that made it on to a team, good luck and remember to wear your UR Gilet with pride! Don’t forget to be ready for the TRI Equestrian Autumn Tour , dates to be announced shortly.