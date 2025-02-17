Horse Week: Twelve-year-old Ana gains highest score at flexi eventing

Zara Reid has built up a commanding lead with Greylands Diamond Girl and is now six points clear of Catherine Cowan and Lady Remarque who, in turn is five points clear of Nikki Cullen and Gemstone Ruby.

However, Connor McClory, who missed the first two legs of the League has galloped into 4th place on Vina Buller’s Thoroughbred, Bestman Bryan.

It’s still very unclear who will be crowned the Baileys Horse Feeds Champion for 2025 as some of the key players are going to be missing the action next week while they spend some time on the ski slopes.

Currently 430 competitors have taken part in a total of 1310 activities over the five weeks.

The large number of Intro entries again this week required a three way division.

As has been customary through the Series, a number of the judges who have graduated through the Northern Region Training Programme have each been given a class to judge.

Jennifer Marshall made her debut in the hot seat for Intro ‘A’ where her top mark of 78% went to 12-year-old Ballyclare Secondary School pupil, Ana Goodrich, riding Harry (Broadleas Chase) Harry is a 10-year-old gelding by the Irish Sport Horse, Moores Clover, out of a Connemara mare and was bought by Anna’s mum, Gemma Esler, at the Irish Event Pony Showcase in Killossery last November Ana intends to continue developing her partnership with Harry at home and this was just their second dressage test. As well as her ponies and school work, Ana is kept busy with her second sport of hockey.

Lauren Smyth and Hey There Delilah placed second with a score of 76.3. Lauren bought this seven-year-old gelding as an untouched two year old, by the Thoroughbred sire, Emperor Augustus, out of Niger Blue and was delighted with this record dressage score.

The Intro ‘B’ section was judged by Joanne Cairns who reserved her top mark of 74% for the league leaders, Zara Reid and Greylands Diamond Girl. This combination has posted some amazing results since breaking into the eventing circuit just two seasons ago, including two wins at the Flexi. Equine Therapist, Robert Newell, took second place with Louis, an eleven year old gelding by Sligo Candy Boy, who competed once last year under Eventing Ireland rules.

Lucinda Webb-Graham judged the Intro ‘C’ section where she was most impressed with Christina Findlay and Parklodge Over and Under, awarding them 77.5%.

This combination stands out as being the most consistent in the course of the league, having clocked up three wins plus a second placing during their four weeks of competition.

Christine purchased this 10-year-old Diarado gelding just four months ago and has her sights firmly fixed on the eventing calendar for the upcoming season.

Claire Ireland delivered a very impressive test with her palomino gelding, Goin’ For Gold, to take second place on a score of 72.8.

Lucinda also judged the 27 starters in the Pre Novice class where Lucca Stubington moved up one place from last week to take the win (77.5) with Martin and Pauline Wilson’s eight-year-old Roundthorn Minerva, a mare by Eldorado van de Zeshoek which already has an impressive eventing record after three runs.

Tullymurry’s Elaine O’Connor swept into second place on a score of 75 with her mother, Marion Turley’s, nine-year-old home bred mare, Tullymurry Masha. This combination were double winners at the EI Awards Ball last year where they picked up the Tullymurry Perpetual Trophy for the highest points in the EI 90 class as well as the Irwin Trophy for the ‘Owner-bred’ horse gaining most points at Northern Region events.

Joanne Jarden judged the heavily subscribed Novice class where Gillian Beale-King rose to the fore again but, this time, with Enzo (Dorus Heldenlaan Z) on a score of. 76.5. This six-year-old, a son of Heartbreaker to a Clinton mare, was recently approved as a WSI stallion and has already accrued 43 SJI points.

The runner-up spot was occupied by 16-year-old Amelia Wheeler, with Midnight Minty, just one and a half points adrift. The accomplishments of this duo belie both their tender ages.

They were second at Dressage Ireland’s Youth Nationals last year, Junior Novice and Prelim DI 24 overall winners at Necarne Championship Show as well as picking up numerous Championships and Reserves in showing classes and he is still only seven years old. Apart from Minty, Amelia is kept busy with another ride, Kay Magill’s Lisnahall Miss Toffee, with whom she has had numerous wins across different disciplines and are looking forward to NIF Working Hunter and Balmoral.

It was role reversal from last week in the six-starter Intermediate class judged by Joanne Jarden where she awarded 75.7 and the win to Erin McCrea and Eisfee, her Embassy sired mare, owned by her father Clinton McCrea.

They were almost three points clear of last week’s winners, Laura Birley and Bob Cotton Bandit who are more accustomed to competing across the water, having taken part in five Internationals last year and completed at 5* level in Pau last October.

The Treo Eile Weekly Qualifiers are certainly incentivising those with Thoroughbreds. This Weeks winner for the third successive week was Connor McClory riding Vina Buller’s unraced Thoroughbred, Bestman Bryan.

FULL RESULTS

Intro ‘A’ (Judge – Jennifer Marshall):

1. Ana Goodrich, Harry;

2. Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah;

3. Isaac McCarthy, Monkey;

4. Kaiti McCann, Cookie;

5. Jonathan West, Sovereign, Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay, Julie Coombs, Bruno Mars.

Intro ‘B’ (Judge – Joanne Cairns):

1. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl;

2. Robert Newell, Louis;

3. Molly Marner, Gelato & Sophie Ennis, Achadh An Luir Rainbow Mirah;

5. David O’Connor, Orla & Zara Loftus, HSH Global High Hopes & Sophie Clugston, Something Similar.

Intro ‘C’ (Judge – Lucinda Webb-Graham):

1. Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under;

2. Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold;

3. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan;

4. Tegan McCormack, Rockmount air Max;

5. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl & Sophie Clugston, Spot the Difference.

Pre Novice (Judge – Lucinda Webb-Graham):

1. Lucca Stubington, Minnie;

2. Elaine O’Connor, Masha;

3. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Bailey;

4. Amelia Wheeler, Midnight Minty;

5. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Dash & Alex O’Hare, Cleo.

Novice (Judge – Joanne Jarden):

1. Gillian Beale-King, Enzo;

2. Amelia Wheeler, Midnight Minty;

3. Gillian Beale-King, Harry;

4. Ellen Douglas, Garfield;

5. Casey Webb, Matt;

6. Casey Webb, Lucy.

Intermediate (Judge – Joanne Jarden):

1. Erin McCrea, Eisfee;

2. Laura Birley, Bandit;

3. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman;

4. Kitty Cullen, Friday;

5. Erin McClernon, Seapatrick Beachball;

6. Anita Doherty, Goldiva.

Show Jumping (clear rounds)

70cms:

Ana Goodrich, Chief, Emily Keys, Duskie Rebel, Maeve Nesbitt, Max, Samantha Keys, Merrylegs.

80cms:

Amber, Lourigan Rebel Star, Ana Goodrich, Harry, Brooke Morrow, Silver Earl, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan, Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay, Fiona Cooper, Annie, Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx, Jonathan West, Sovereign, Kiah Young, Willow, Molly Reid, Little Me, Phoebe Hamilton, Spice, Ryan Stewart, Frazier, Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic, David O’Connor, Callie, Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold.

90cms:

Amy Salmon, George, Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling, Carys Black, Friarsquarter Sergio, Debbie Bunting, Lily, David. O’Connor, Orla, Gemma Esler, Bea, Gemma Esler, Rocco, Holly Rice, Supreme Dream, Kaiti McCann, Cookie, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Ryan Stewart, Tina, Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black, Sophie. Halcrow, Clonminch Sally, Maisie Lynsay, Callie, Julie Coombs, Bruno.

1m:

Abby Cummiskey, Jacob, Abi Gardner, Blennerville Cavallino, Alex Best, Ollie, Alex Best, Missy, Amy Smyth, Lisross Irish Knight, David O’Connor, Tara, David O’Connor, Orla, Elaine O’Connor, Masha, Ellie Rose Martin, Star, Jenna Morton, Estella Great Expectations, Jennifer Griffin, Doug, Lois Thompson, Ollie, Molly Goodwin, Otis, Rachel Williams, Tignabruiach, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Robert Newell, Louis, Ciarrai Rice, Lady J, Jennifer McCurry, Kate, Jessica Johnston, Coco.

1.10m:

Ben Foster, Fazall, Ellen Douglas, Garfield, Lois Thompson, Prada, Lucy Gibson, Dara, Rachel Chapman, Paris, Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro, Jennifer McCurry, Kate, Lauren McGlennon, Tom, Gary Close, Freda.

1.20m:

Laura Birley, Bandit, Lorraine Leavesley, Sherlock, Rebecca McKinstry, HVL Jackpot.

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70cms:

Christopher McCartan, Maggie, Molly Reid, Little Me, Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer.

80cms:

Abbie Cummins, Cassie, Abbie Cummins, Rennie, Amy Roberts, George, Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob, Brooke Morrow, Silver Earl, Carys Black, Friarsquarter Sergio, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, CJ O’Brien, Ballymena Freddie Red, Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan, Edana Taylor, Carnanees Dream, Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay, Holly Blythe, Mano of Deerpark, Jessica Knowles, Shanaghan Solomon, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Kathryn Wolffe, Taking Chances, Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer, Nikki Cullen Gemstone Ruby, Rachael Burns, Cavalier Carry On Cruising, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Sarah Cowan, Gleann Rua Storm, Scarlett Mackey, High Burren Mist, Amanda Telford, Ross Spring Hero, Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic, Jayne Hutchinson, Red Rua, Ryan Stewart, Frazer, Ryan Stewart, Jimmy, Sarah McPolin, Magnun, Sarah McPolin, Rebel, Ben Plunkett, Lizzy.

90cms:

Lucca Stubington, Goofy, Orla McGlynn, Little Alcar, Sophie Clugston, Something Similar, Sophie Ennis, Achadh An Luir Rainbow Mirah, Isaac McCarthy, Monkey.

1m:

Wendy Findlay, Pebbles, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Amy Smyth, Lisross Irish Knight, Emer McGowan, Downshire Dornish Prince, Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl, Hannah Thompson, Kelly, Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl, Lucca Stubington, Harry, Ciarrai Rice, Lady J.

Treo Eile Qualifier:

1. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan;

2. Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay;

3. Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx.

