Horse Week: Two-day eventing extravaganza at Tyrella

Another piece of history was made at the weekend as the Northern Region annual two-phase event turned into a two day extravaganza.

The initial day sold out in four days and within an hour there were over 70 on the waitlist. Knowing that it was unlikely that many of those would get an opportunity to have a pre-event run, the NR Committee decided to run on Sunday as well – a popular decision with everyone.

There was steady rainfall throughout Friday and into early Saturday, but it is true testimony to the uniqueness of Tyrella that the event was able to run with good ground conditions.

It was incredible that the sun was shining, emphasising the stunning beauty of the Mourne Mountains ‘sweeping down to the sea’. Adam Stevenson built three encouraging tracks which provided plenty of challenges for all competitors, allowing them to start off in the sand dunes and progress across the breadth of the domain at a good gallop.

Tegan White McMorrow picked up two rosettes at Tyrella, including 2nd in a 1m section with Pete. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Vina Buller and Sharon and Nikki Cullen did an amazing job dressing the fences with great artistic talent.

Aaron McCusker built two identical show jumping courses, allowing one arena to be used on Saturday and the second one on Sunday.

It was a fun filled weekend for many families. One of the most heart-warming moments was seeing Tullymurry ‘matriarch,’ Marian Turley, cheer on three of her grandchildren, two of whom were competing for the first time at an EI organised event.

The Turley family used the sunny Sunday to host a joint birthday party at the event. A table, bedecked with balloons and party food, was set up to celebrate Rose’s ninth birthday and Grandad Turley’s 70th birthday. Congratulations to both celebrants from everyone in the Northern Region.

Nichola Wray and Springtime Showman clear the picnic table on their winning round at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

The 1m class was divided according to speed with the first section confined to competitors who wished to pitch themselves at Eventing Ireland’s Novice speed while the second class was run at Pre Novice speed.

On Saturday, the new Amateur maestro, Nichola Wray took top honours in Event 1 with Springhill Showman, coming in spot on the optimum time, having delivered copious amounts of lemon drizzle cake for the Fence Judges coffee breaks. Junior eventer, Gracie Thompson-Logan from Bushmills took a well deserved second place with her home produced Connemara pony, Fiddain Dash.

On the Sunday this class was won by another accomplished Amateur rider, Ciarrai Rice and Lady J, who had spent the previous day fence judging.

Class two on Saturday saw six combinations finishing with a clean sheet and best of those was

Jenna Morton and Estella Great Expectations jump clear to finish 2nd in a 1m class at Tyrella two phase event. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Suzanne Hagan and Charlie with Senior rider, Denis Currie and, Junior rider, Jenna Morton, sharing the spoils for second place. On Sunday Maeve Fleming from Co Meath was the class winner with Kiltiernan Kitty, whom she piloted to success in the EI National Championships last year, winning the EI 110 P class.

There were 50 starters in class three on Saturday with seven of those keeping the slate clean. Closest to the optimum time was Craig Hills and High Hopes Tuxita, his nine year old mare by Maximillian Voltucky. Rosie McCormick was delighted with her second placing with her Cyrano mare, Indigo Rose. Over forty combinations contested this class on Sunday where hair stylist, Una Megoran, occupied centre stage with Indie, just one hundredth of a second inside the optimum time.

Just two of the starters in Saturday’s Junior 90cms class remained faultless with the very competent Tilley Tumilty and her new mount, Rock Impulse (Yogi), previously campaigned by Ellen Douglas, winning the class. Tilley returned on the Sunday with her mum to carry out fence judging duties.

Fermanagh Pony Club member, Maeve Roulston-McAuliffe, had plenty to celebrate as she took victory in Sunday’s event four riding Clashadoo Jay, with whom she has competed in many pony club activities. Amy Clarke took the runner up spot with Fireheart Flash.

Helen Barbour and Rudi won the Senior 80cm class at Tyrella Two Phase Event. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

The great partnership of Jonathan West and Sovereign proved their worth in Saturday’s Senior 80cms class where they almost hit the optimum time after their two ckear jumping phases.

Karina McVeigh, who began competing under Eventing Ireland rules last year with Cococabana, took second place, having gained much confidence during her regular participation in the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing Series at the beginning of the year.

Meantime, Helen Barbour and Rudi had everything finely tuned on Sunday as they completed clear spot on the optimum time to take the top prize, followed in second place by David O’Connor and Callie.

Twelve-year-old Ana Goodrich from Broughshane couldn’t have had a better day on Saturday as she claimed the top two spots in the Junior 80cms class. She won with Harry and came second on Chief, a remarkable achievement in a class of 21.

In the same class on Sunday, another 12-year-old took the honours. This time it was Ava McKay from Donaghmore riding Clonalee Tomboy who was absolutely overjoyed with this remarkable achievement.

Ava is the daughter of Cormac McKay, well known in eventing circles as the owner and breeder of Euro Prince who represented Ireland at the Rio Olympics with Clare Abbott. We look forward to seeing this combination out competing this season.

Jonathan West and his veteran Sovereign were in top form to win the senior 80cm class at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Second place went to 14-year-old American rider, Gigi Roelle and Derrynoose Lady who are looking forward to the start of the eventing season.

Eventing Ireland is deeply indebted to the Corbett Family for the use of these excellent facilities at Tyrella which allowed the Event to run even with the recent heavy rain.

Thanks, as always to all our Volunteers, who did sterling work throughout the two long days and to Dawn Carlisle and Laura Napier whose hospitality was first class.

Photographs on both days were taken by Sporting Images and these can be viewed on their website, www.sportingimagesni.co.uk.

The winners of the Volunteer draw are as follows:

Overnight stay at Galgorm Manor courtesy of Ros Morgan – Desi & Eunice Graham

£50 M&S Voucher kindly presented by Elaine McKee of Equisuds – Laura Dickie

Schooling Vouchers at Danescroft courtesy of Leah Knight & Michael Dodds:

Caroline Chambers

Lucy Knight

Jim Stevenson

Melissa Clements

In addition Ros Morgan secured two vouchers for a dressage lesson with Eilish Smith of The Dressage Shed. A draw was made on each of the two days from amongst all the competitors and the winners are:

Jessica Byrne

Carla Williamson

Sincere thanks to everyone who provided Vouchers – your generosity is very much appreciated.

The Northern Region now turns their attention to welcoming a ‘full house’ of competitors on Saturday, March 23 for Tyrella 1. If you are free and willing to help, please contact Dora on 07876758979.

FULL RESULTS

Saturday

Event 1

1. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman

2. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash

3. Alex O’Hare , Jerona HBC & Andrew Napier, Elsa

5. Christina Turley, Bob

6. Britt Megahey, Harry & Suzanne Hagan, Billy

Event 2

1. Suzanne Hagan, Charlie

2. Denis Currie, Troy & Jenna Morton, Estella Great Expectations

4. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising

5. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl

6. Zara Reid, Major Cross

Event 3

1. Craig Hills, High Hopes Tuxita

2. Rosie McCormick, Indigo Rose

3. Samantha Dale, Threeseas

4. Julie Coombs, Bruno Mars

5. Gemma Esler, Rocco & Ben Foster, Alfie & Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass

Event 4

1. Tilley Tumilty, Yogi

2. Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy

3. Abbie Knox, Freeway & Una McClelland, Murlough Beach

5. Eve Lindsay, Glenmore Tom

6. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy

Event 5

1. Jonathan West, Sovereign

2. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana

3. Claire Steele, Tilley

4. Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey

5. Leona Solan, MJI Cabernet

6. Emma Newsam, Pudding & Nicky Corr, Barry

Event 6

1. Ana Goodrich, Harry

2. Ana Goodrich, Chief

3. Katie McKee, Kilsolen Boy

4. Abbie Harkness, Moneylagan Dawn

5. Izzy Irvine, Clear Water

6. Robyn Rice, My Isabella

Sunday

Event 1

1. Ciarrai Rice, Lady J

2. Amelia McCarthy, Tia

3. Carla Williamson, Bob

4. Ellen MacNabb, Captain Cruzdown

5. Victoria Brown, Henry

6. Lesley Jones, Leo

Event 2

1. Maeve Fleming, Kiltiernan Kitty

2. Tegan White-McMorrow, Pete

3. Erin Mathieson, Luna

4. Maria Carr, Texas

5. Michael McCulloch, Coole

6. Tegan White-McMorrow, Woody

Event 3

1. Una Megoran, Indie

2. Suzanne Hagan, Bobby

3. Lucy McIlroy, Bobby

4. Ian McCluggage, Jack

5. Charley Hanna, CC

6. Nicola Martin, Misty

Event 4

1. Maeve Roulston-McAuliffe, Clashadoo Jay

2. Amy Clarke, Fireheart Flash

3. Rachel Booth, Melvin Chaser

4. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl

5. Molly Goodwin, Otis

5. Charli Henry-McCool, Scrumpy

Event 5

1. Helen Barbour, Rudi

2. David O’Connor, Callie

3. Kathryn Henderson, Betty

4. Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady

5. Christopher McCartan, Bella

6. Sam Forbes, Ollie

Event 6

1. Ava McKay, Clonalee Tomboy

2. Gigi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady

3. Una McIlmail, Thunder

4. Cliodhna Kelly, Milford Boy

5. Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler

6. Maire Kelly, Twist of a Tail