Horse Week: Ulster rider praises the Royal Moroccan Tour as World Cup action begins in Tetouan

SHOWJUMPING kicks off premier sport of World Cup action this weekend at the Royal Guard Palace in Tetouan, Morocco, where 220 horses will compete in the picturesque olde world surroundings of the Royal Stables.

Ulster showjumper Joanne Sloan Allen of Sycamore Stables, Templepatrick, was one of the first riders to compete on the Royal Morocco Tour which she states was an amazing circuit to produce champions such as her Calgary Masters one million dollar winning mare Suma's Zorro.

“The Royal Morocco Tour is an amazing circuit in beautiful surroundings. I have had many happy competition days there and Zorro had her first taste of international competition as a young horse.

“Our WKD team rider Sam El Dahan competed many times and we both had great successes with our horses. I recommend everyone to experience the Royal Moroccan tour, there are classes for everyone from one star to four star world cup qualifers and a Nations Cup. It is a fantastic circuit to introduce young horses to international arenas and to upgrade as a rider.”

World cup action begins in Tetouan Morocco this weekend as 220 horses begin the three city action of the Royal Morocco Tour. Sundown over the prize giving as Alix Ragot of France wins the opening 1.40 international speed class. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Three weeks of shows begin in Tetouan for the World cup with high class events continuing in Rabat and El Jadida, all linked by a network of classic roads to these traditional coastal venues.

The Royal Tour was founded in 2010 by King Mohammed VI and is organised in Tetouan by the Garde Royale, the Moroccan Equestrian Federation in Rabat and the Salon du Cheval indoor in El Jadida. RDS equine committee member and international judge Suzanne Macken will oversee things in Rabat and El Jadida.

There are 13 classes with FEI Longines rankings on the tour, including three CSI four star Grand Prixs which are also World Cup qualifiers for the Arab League of the World Cup group 7. Nations Cup action will be broadcast live next weekend from Rabat.

President Charif Moulay Abdallah Alaoui said: “These competitions, thanks to the participation of some of the best riders in the world have greatly contributed to the development of our shows.”

Alix Ragot is smiling after winning the opening speed international at Tetouan with the aptly named Gold Sky. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Two French ladies who excelled at European pony level during the championships at Millstreet Horse Show hosted by Noel C Duggan at Green Glens are favourites for the World Cup qualifier. Former nurse Ines Joly and Nina Mallievey will contest the world cup together with the talented Jeanne Sadran. This year Joly and Sadran stamped their names firmly on world showjumping when they won the Global Champions tour Grand Prix events in Monaco and Paris.

French ace Simon Delestre will make a strong challenge for the Sunday World cup qualifying crown as will Italian speed expert Emanuele Gaudiano. Great Britain's Sky Higgins and Jane Annett are competing in the Friday qualifying rounds but Morocco aces El Ghali Boukaa and Abdelkebir Quaddar could pose serious threats for the Tetouan World Cup Grand Prix.

Quaddar who competes for King Mohammed's stable in Rabat, made his name with the French bred stallion Quickly De Kreisker bought by King Mohammed some years ago. Quaddar is a tough jump off rider and one to watch for this three city Royal Tour. Another ace is El Ghali Bouka from Casablanca no stranger to winning on his home turf and will be ensuring the hosts will get value for their money.

Dublin born Tilly Shaw, whose former mare Spacecake is now competing with Ramzy Al Duhami, will be keeping an eye out for the superb duo and cheering them on thanks to livestream.

Faras the Royal Morocco Tour mascot is on duty all day and loves prize givings. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Meanwhile the action packed programme over four days has classes for all grades from one star to World Cup with horses from the King's stables, the Moroccan Equestrian Federation's stables and private owners all great supporters of the best pedigree lines in Europe. Shows like the Royal Moroccan Tour is an indication of how important selective breeding is, and is an encouragement to Irish breeders and producers.

With live television and a huge spectator support through from Tetouan to Rabat and El Jadida, equestrian sport and soccer are forces to be reckoned with on the world stage.

Madjid Djadie, on the 10-year-old mare Jewelbridge, opened the show by winning the 1.25m Grand Prix.

Based in Casablanca, Djaidi said: “She’s a very sweet mare I'm very happy to win, but even more so with the feeling she gave me and the way I was able to ride the course today. I have been on the tour since it began, I think it's important for Morocco to organise it because it enables us to participate at this level and bring up our riding.”

The Royal Guard stables hosting this weekend's world cup show in Morocco. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

France’s Alix Ragot returned after and eight year absense to win the Prix de L’Independence on the homebred Gold Sky de Pegase who tackled the Louis Konickx track in fine style to win the jump off in 57.28 seconds. Alix, also eight years ago competed Gold Sky's father Thais de Pegase in the Nations Cup at Rabat.

“Gold Sky is like his father but a bit more of a fighter. I wasn't able to come the past years because I sold all of my horses and now I have a good string so I returned.”

Ragot will competed his eight-year-old mare Gotcha de Baerenrain and decide which of the two horses will jump in the World Cup Grand Prix.

Swiss ace Bryan Balsiger is another contender for the World Cup with PSG Starlight.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here. I decided to come this time because everyone says it's a very nice tour and I have all new horses now.”