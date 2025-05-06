Horse Week: Visit Bluegrass Horse Feed at Balmoral – Stand G11

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BLUEGRASS Horse Feed is proud to be back at Balmoral Show 2025, with an exciting line-up of activity across the week!

Visit Bluegrass at Stand G11, where the expert team will be on hand to offer personalised equine nutrition advice and showcase the full range of innovative feeding solutions for horses at every stage – from foals to top-level competition.

Bluegrass Horse Feed is delighted to sponsor two key events this year – the Broodmare and Youngstock Championships on Wednesday, and the Schools Showjumping Championship final on Saturday – continuing its commitment to supporting breeding excellence and the next generation of riders.

Don’t miss your chance to enter the exclusive Bluegrass Show Bundle competition, worth over £300 – including a Bluegrass jacket, rug, saddle cloth and five bags of feed.

The team looks forward to welcoming you at Stand G11 and helping fuel your horse’s success!