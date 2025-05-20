Horse Week: “We Were Lucky That Day” | Horse rider shares road accident horror as Blue Cross launches new safety code
Startled, Mylo jumped sideways and fell into a ditch with Alyson underneath him. She suffered a ruptured hamstring, while Mylo strained his back. The driver didn’t stop.
“We were lucky that day,” Alyson recalls. “But not everyone is. Greater awareness for both riders and drivers is vital to help stop more accidents like mine.”
In response to stories like Alyson’s, national pet charity Blue Cross has launched the ‘Blue Cross Code: helping you and your horse stay safe’, a new guide offering essential safety tips for both horse riders and drivers on sharing the road responsibly.
Horses and their riders are considered vulnerable road users. As prey animals, horses are naturally alert to danger and can react unpredictably to common sights and sounds such as revving engines, flapping bags, or sudden movements. Even well-trained horses can be spooked, putting themselves, their riders, and other road users at risk.
TV presenter and countryside advocate Ben Fogle, who is supporting the campaign, said: “As someone who spends a lot of time in the countryside with my family, I've had several near misses while out riding – frightening and unacceptable experiences. The Blue Cross Code is a vital initiative, helping to educate both drivers and riders on how to safely share the road. With greater awareness, we can prevent accidents and protect lives – both human and animal.”
The launch comes ahead of the May half-term, a time when many families head into the countryside – often unaware of how to behave around horses on the road.
Ruth Court, Horse Team Development Lead at Blue Cross, added: “With holiday traffic increasing, we want to remind everyone that even a small misjudgment around a horse can have devastating consequences. This new guidance helps both drivers and riders take practical steps to stay safe.”
The Blue Cross Code is available now at: bluecross.org.uk/blue-cross-code-horses
Blue Cross Code For Horses
Staying safe as a horse rider:
Be visible – Wear high-vis clothing, whatever the weather or time of day. Leg bands for your horse also help. Get them used to wearing them before heading out on the roads.
Use hand signals – Let drivers know where you’re going.
Be alert – Keep looking and listening.
Observe your horse – If they show stress, pull over and give them time to (calm) settle?
Thank drivers – A simple nod or wave encourages safe behaviour.
Take a phone – For emergencies.
Think ahead – Plan your route, tell someone, and stick to a schedule.
Be patient – Take time helping your horse build road confidence.
Consider the conditions – If weather or traffic is bad, it might be best to stay off the road.
Consider taking the BHS Riding and Road Safety training and test or Ride Safe awards.