Horse Week: “We Were Lucky That Day” | Horse rider shares road accident horror as Blue Cross launches new safety code

TWO years ago, Suffolk horse rider Alyson Lock and her horse Mylo were left injured and shaken after a car passed them on a narrow country road, ignoring repeated pleas to slow down.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Startled, Mylo jumped sideways and fell into a ditch with Alyson underneath him. She suffered a ruptured hamstring, while Mylo strained his back. The driver didn’t stop.

“We were lucky that day,” Alyson recalls. “But not everyone is. Greater awareness for both riders and drivers is vital to help stop more accidents like mine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to stories like Alyson’s, national pet charity Blue Cross has launched the ‘Blue Cross Code: helping you and your horse stay safe’, a new guide offering essential safety tips for both horse riders and drivers on sharing the road responsibly.

Alyson Lock and her horse Mylo. (Photo: Freelance)

Horses and their riders are considered vulnerable road users. As prey animals, horses are naturally alert to danger and can react unpredictably to common sights and sounds such as revving engines, flapping bags, or sudden movements. Even well-trained horses can be spooked, putting themselves, their riders, and other road users at risk.

TV presenter and countryside advocate Ben Fogle, who is supporting the campaign, said: “As someone who spends a lot of time in the countryside with my family, I've had several near misses while out riding – frightening and unacceptable experiences. The Blue Cross Code is a vital initiative, helping to educate both drivers and riders on how to safely share the road. With greater awareness, we can prevent accidents and protect lives – both human and animal.”

The launch comes ahead of the May half-term, a time when many families head into the countryside – often unaware of how to behave around horses on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Court, Horse Team Development Lead at Blue Cross, added: “With holiday traffic increasing, we want to remind everyone that even a small misjudgment around a horse can have devastating consequences. This new guidance helps both drivers and riders take practical steps to stay safe.”

Alyson Lock and her horse Mylo. (Photo: freelance)

The Blue Cross Code is available now at: bluecross.org.uk/blue-cross-code-horses

Blue Cross Code For Horses

Staying safe as a horse rider:

Be visible – Wear high-vis clothing, whatever the weather or time of day. Leg bands for your horse also help. Get them used to wearing them before heading out on the roads.

Alyson Lock and her horse Mylo. (Photo: Freelance)

Use hand signals – Let drivers know where you’re going.

Be alert – Keep looking and listening.

Observe your horse – If they show stress, pull over and give them time to (calm) settle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank drivers – A simple nod or wave encourages safe behaviour.

Take a phone – For emergencies.

Think ahead – Plan your route, tell someone, and stick to a schedule.

Be patient – Take time helping your horse build road confidence.

Consider the conditions – If weather or traffic is bad, it might be best to stay off the road.

Consider taking the BHS Riding and Road Safety training and test or Ride Safe awards.