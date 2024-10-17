Horse Week: Week three of Autumn Dressage League held at Ardnacashel Equestrian

The judge for the day was Fiona Morrow and she was certainly impressed by the competitors.
Leg four of the league will be held this Sunday.
You can enter via the website https://ardnacashelequestrian.co.uk/enter-online
Results from week three were as follows.
Intro Senior:
1. Shelley Symon and Keeva;
2. Stephanie Wilding and Blossom;
3. Lisa Smiton and Cochise;
4. Sarah Kiekkas and Brody.
Intro Junior:
1. Amelia Logan and Mac;
2. Amelia Logan and Bart;
3. Elliot Logan and Bart.
Newcomers:
1. Uma Dare and Nora;
2. Lily Murphy and Coda;
3. Lauren Madine and Esker Hill Spiddal;
4. Sophie Ennis and Rainbow;
5. Amelia Logan and Mac;
6. Amelia Logan and Bart.
Prelim:
1. Sophie Donnell and Lusmagh Echo;
2. Natasha Geary and Coolfin Vivendi;
3. Barbara Ellison and O’Lilly;
4. Maya Constable and Peter The Great;
5. Maya Constable and Mike Of Mourne;
6. Leah Christie and Solo Star.
Novice:
1. Barbara Ellison and O’Lilly;
2. Robyn McFadden and Pyper;
3. Robyn McFadden and Johnny.
Elementary:
1. Jill Hobson and Hanne;
2. Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle.
