Horse Week: Winged Leader takes win number 30 at Portrush Point To Point horse races

They were new to point to point racing but still managed to pick winners and go home quids in.

Enteries closed on Tuesday, March 18 March and there were 81 horses entered.

The track was spiked and watered from Monday to Thursday and, after the track was inspected by IHRB track inspector Leo Gracey on Thursday, March 20, the going was given as yielding.

Race one maiden race for four-year-old was sponsored by Dennison Commercials.

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Well Ahead with Groom Sarah Sprole.

First Lultimaton Owned by Mary Turley and trained by Pat Turley.

Second Ballyvic Owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Cormac Abernethy.

Third Bergamasquo Owned by Philip McBurney and trained by Gerald Quinn.

Race two maiden race for five-year-old geldings was sponsored by Macaulay Wray Solicitors and Appletee Ltd.

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Ring of Kerry with Groom Mark.

First Ring of Kerry owned by Noel Collins and trained by Cian Collins.

Second Juke Hill owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Caroline McCaldin.

Third Mackieshill owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Cormac Abernethy.

Race three maiden race for five-year-old and upwards mares was sponsored by Royal Court Hotel.

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Castlegore with Groom Diane Arthur.

First She’s Delighted owned by Mary Turley and trained by Pat Turley.

Second Catwalk Girl owned by William Hanley and trained by Rachel O’Neill.

Third Castlegore owned by N J Houston and trained by Rodney Arthur.

Race four open lightweight race was sponsored by Kellys Portrush.

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Hollow Games with Groom Helen Peppard.

First Winged Leader owned by John Hegarty and Jennifer Okane and trained by David Christie.

Second Hollow Games owned by Noel and Valerie Moran and trained by Gordon Elliott.

Third Gorthill owned by Alan McCaldin and trained by Caroline McCaldin.

Race five maiden race for six-year-old and upwards geldings novice riders was sponsored by The White House Portrush.

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Ballykelly with Groom Alex Hamilton.

First Syr Maffos owned and trained by David Christie.

Second Ballykelly owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Cormac Abernethy.

Third Mayor Kingston owned by James A Jenkins and trained by Ross Crawford.

Race six winners of two was Sponsored by Creagh Concrete.

Best turned out was won by Miss Kanagi with Groom Lisol McDiamond.

First My Life Be Like owned by Shane Wilson and Jamesy Hagan Partnership and trained by David Christie.

Second Cadoudal Saint owned by Philip McBurney and trained by Gerald Quinn.

Third Yewtree Hill owned and trained by Brian Hamilton.

The Route Hunt appreciates the help provided by all the volunteers on the day as without this help it would not be possible to run the races.

Thanks goes to the volunteers and hunt members and to all the owners and trainers who entered their horses and who attended on the day.

The hunt is also indebted to the race sponsors and the turnout sponsor and would encourage everyone to support these business, to Horse Racing Ireland for their grant and to Ian McMaw for the use of his land for the event .

The hunt also wish to thank those landowners and farmers, over whose land we hunt, for their kindness and cooperation throughout the season. We look forward to a successful 2025 /2026 season and the Autumn Point to Point in October 2025.

This point to point marked a special day for John Hegarty and Jennifer O’Kane, who have been loyal supporters of the Route Hunt Point to point, when Winged Leader their much loved 11-year-old legend won the open race and brought his winning tally to 30 making him joint second with Under Way.

Still William with 33 wins has held the record for most point to point wins since 1967 but it is very possible that Winged leader will enter the history books by surpassing Still Williams record.

He has won races at 16 different venues and has won five times at Portrush and while it would be magical to watch him take the record with a win in Portrush everyone will be delighted when it happens regardless of the venue.

Anyone wishing to help at the autumn point to point in October, or wishing to sponsor a race or half race, a fence or turnout, can contact Hazel Kelly, the point to point secretary, on 0775 956 3183.

1 . Smiles all around from a very happy team when Barry O'Neill rides Winged leader on his 30th win .JPG Smiles all around from a very happy team when Barry O'Neill rides Winged leader on his 30th win Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Winged leader on his way to the winning post for win number 30 at Portrush point to point 22nd March 2025 Winged leader on his way to the winning post for win number 30 at Portrush point to point 22nd March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Race 1 winner March 2025 Race 1 winner March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Race 2 winner March 2025 Race 2 winner March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales