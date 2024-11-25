Horse Week: Winter at Strule Valley Riding Club

STRULE Valley Riding Club members have just finished three weeks of gridwork training with Penny Sangster and now look forward to their winter schedule.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Hamilton from W H Equestrian will make his first visit to the club in December to take members for showjumping training in preparation for their annual Christmas Show planned for Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm in Ecclesville, Fintona.

Jumping will commence with 40cm, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1 metre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is very welcome, members and non members, ponies and horses and entries are on the night.

Strule Valley members look forward to their winter schedule. (Pic: stock image)

There will be rosettes and selection packs for all competitors.

Members also look forward to their Christmas meal/night out in the Coach Inn, Omagh, and afterwards will enjoy a few weeks of a break over Christmas and New Year.

The Annual General Meeting is planned for Wednesday, January 15 at 8pm in the RDA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dolly Mixture Perpetual Shield will be awarded to the member who has attended the most RC activities over the past year.

There will be a bit and bridle fitting talk on Wednesday, January 22 at 8pm in the RDA with Marita O’Loughlin-Doyle from Equi-Bit Ireland. Everyone is very welcome.

Members look forward to a horse riding simulator session at the end of January before they commence three weeks’ flatwork training with Wayne Hamilton during February.

Monthly pleasure rides at Gortin Glens are also on the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A horses only working hunter show to include NI Festival qualifiers is planned for Sunday, March 2 at Ecclesville indoor, commencing at 11am.

Keep up to date with SVRC on their Facebook page.

The club would like to wish its members, families and friends a happy and healthy Christmas and a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year.