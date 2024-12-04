Horse Week: Winter Championships held at Portmore Equestrian Centre

During the championships, Portmore Equestrian Centre and Bluegrass Horse Feed teamed up to host a heartfelt ceremony celebrating the retirement of Suzanne Posnett’s legendary showjumping horse, Karmijn, affectionately known as Minnie.

At the age of 32, Minnie stepped back from her distinguished competitive career in a fitting tribute at the very venue where she had earned numerous victories. The event marked the end of an era for this extraordinary mare, whose legacy in the showjumping world will continue to be cherished.

Portmore Winter Championships

Results from Friday, November 29 1.20m: 1. Brian Mc Conville's Bwe caprice semilly(IHR) (Sophie Dunn); 2. Gregory Clarke's Nina (Ausra Clarke); 3. Gerry Marron's Kinmar Jai (Angela Waras); 4. Ann Galvin's Tra Houston (Lucy Morton); 5. Brian McAuley's Larkhill Cruisette (Jonathan Smyth); 6. Maureen Moore's Cassclo Beach (Lucy Morton). 1.30m: 1. Laura Brown-McCann's Gracefield Mufasa (Laura Brown-McCann); 2. Markus Buser's Kesha (Markus Buser); 3. David Prentice's Stormbird (Angela Waras); 4. James Mckean's Cafre Olympic Dream (Katie Campbell); 5. Richard J W Smyth's Mulvin Cliodam (Jonathan Smyth); 6. Gregory Clarke's Lord-Freeman (Ausra Clarke). 1.10m: 1. Tessa Westbrook's Lavori (Steven Smith); 2. Angela Scanlon's Lenamore Pure Music (Nadia Scanlon); 3. Sandra Duffy/ Ireland Horse Sport & Leisure Ltd's Magnifique (Katie McEntee); 4. Gail McNabb's Greenhall Gold Dust (Steven Smith); 5. Symone Brown's Global Merlot (Symone Brown); 6. Tom Jones's Carrick Kilderrys Diamond (Lauren McGlennon). 90cm: Divided between Cathy Cuffe's Anderella Z (Emma Burns), Elaine Morrow's Caltra Leader (Elaine Morrow), Lauren Pender's CS Havana (Lauren Pender), Samantha Hamilton's Riverbourne Phoenix (Craig Carson), Gill McAreavey's Wells Star Quality (Gill McAreavey). 1m: Divided between Stephen Macken's Atty M (Emma Jackson), Hibernia Horses Ltd's Be Revenna (Lucy Morton), Margaret Horan's Burst of Classe (Ruth Will), Ruth Will's BWE Splash Of Hero (Ruth Will), Elaine Morrow's Caltra Leader (Elaine Morrow), Rachel Ward's Carrickaduff Trump (Katherine Mc Cauley), Shane Nugent's Ellava Beauty (Tegan McCormack), Angela Waras's Hallsmill Bon Vivant (Rory Lavery), Stephen Macken's Lady Sky M (Emma Jackson), Lisa Allen's Lougherne Bellisima (Lisa Allen), Gareth Carlisle's MT Diacontina (Clare Abbott), Samantha Hamilton's Riverbourne Masterpiece (Samantha Hamilton), Shane Nugent's Rockmount Land Cruise (Tegan McCormack), Harold Megahey's Tetris VD Bisschop (Jonny Mulligan), Emma Jackson's Western warrior (Emma Jackson).

Results from Saturday, November 30 90cm: Divided between Rachel Chapman's Battlehill PepperLu (Rachel Chapman), Carmel Conroy's Killarn PG (Carmel Conroy), Angela Penman's Lys Etoile (Angela Penman), Sarah Agnew's Roundthorn Patriot (Sarah Agnew). 1m: Divided between Rachel Chapman's Battlehill PepperLu (Rachel Chapman), Liz Brown's Bellscross Cruisedown (Liz Brown), Patrick Breen's C C I Clarise (Emma Jackson), Lauren Pender's CS Havana (Lauren Pender), Julian Kirk's Drumkee Bay Boy (Gabrielle Kirk), Malcolm Keys's Ecclesville Candy Floss (Zara Keys), Danni Jennings's Glasdrumman Girl On Fire (Danni Jennings), Madly Girault's Hurricane Harvey (Madly Girault), Hannah Thompson's Jemeela Charm (Hannah Thompson), Bridget Roberts's May Future Rí (Mia Roberts), Gareth Carlisle's MT Diacontina (Clare Abbott), Savannah Marshall's Peace v/d Bleukhoeve Z (Savannah Marshall), Ian Moore's Pinecroft Lamiro (Ian Moore), McFadden Equine's Róssas Agánis (Mackenzie Healy), Richard Murray's Shirsheen Dollar Girl (Richard Murray). 1.20m accumulator: 1. Pamela Posnett's Maxim Van Overis Z (Suzanne Posnett); 2. Cormac Mc Elroy's AVAS LEAP (Michael Roche); 3. Sandra Duffy/ Ireland Horse Sport & Leisure Ltd's Comme Minka Z (John McEntee); 4. Dermott Lennon's Anthem In My Heart (Mischa Lennon); 5. Andrew Farren's Nevada TE (Andrew Farren); 6. Seamus Duffy's LETS NOT TALK (Christopher Brown); 7. Andrew Thompson's Cold Play S Z (zang) (Beth Thompson); 8. Linda Courtney's LCC Maserati (Tori Dunn); 9. Melanie Haire's Django X (Harry Haire); 10. Lorraine Leavesley's Sherlocks Opium (Lorraine Leavesley); 11. Conor McLaughlin's Mendy (Conor McLaughlin); 12. William Jnr Adair's Caltra Artic (Alfie Adair); 13. Suzanne Posnett's Lonestar (Suzanne Posnett); 14. Danni Jennings's Super Star (IHR) (Danni Jennings); 15. Marie Vallet's Ciaro vh lepelhof z (Marie Vallet); 16. Robert Lowry's Cullion Mr Griffin (Sean Nangle); 17. Patsy Mcconnell's Arkle Denvor (Jodie Creighton); 18. Marble Arch Equine Ltd Equine Ltd's Ball Park (ISH) (Matthew Conlon); 19. Leanne Marshall's GHS Corriana (Jodie Creighton); 20. Michael Roche's BP Othello (Michael Roche); 21. Justine Cha's Kaya Sinaa GPH (Justine Cha); 22. Bronte Stables's Ensor Z (Sean Foley); 23. Rockmount Farms's BP EUR A STAR (Katie McEntee); 24. Quality Sport Horses's Kruser DHH (Dylan Ward); 25. Leanne Marshall's GHS Springsteen (Jodie Creighton); 26. Rachel Whann's Olita KWPN (Jodie Creighton); 27. Martin Mellett's Jasmine Tide (Zoe Mellett); 28. John Blair's Toyboy Z (Emma Blair); 29. Andrea Foster's Graigue Blossom (Ben Foster); 30. Joshua Russell's Ringmoor (Joshua Russell); 31. Martin Mellett's Rock Hill Girl (Zoe Mellett); 32. David Conlon's Midsomer (David Conlon); 33. David Conlon's Donald Jump (Alfie Adair); 34. Alistair Mcivor's Mr Basil (Richard McIvor); 35. Fr Simon Cadam's LCC Ratatouille (IHR) (Tori Dunn); 36. Gary Martin Close's Blaney Buffet (Gary Martin Close); 37. Jason Patterson's Downshire Game of Thrones (Jason Patterson); 38. Harry Marshall's HSI Donald Rex (Emma McEntee); 39. Jane Clarke's Ukato cruise (Maeve Clarke); 40. Stephanie Williamson's Quam-Quami de Rialfo (Ryan Williamson); 41. GBBS Int LTD's big diamond vd haterbeek z (Gary Martin Close); 42. Paul Caves's Cafre Quality Clover (Paul Caves); 43. Rebecca Knox's Blossomhill Perfection (Rebecca Knox). 1.30m Mini Grand Prix: 1. Stacey Watling's Amazing Alf z (Dermott Lennon); 2. Victoria Loane's Lord of the Rings BMH (Sean Foley); 3. David Conlon's Tullyneagh (Alfie Adair); 4. Kathryn O'Hagan's CHS Fortitude (John O'hagan); 5. Rachel Chapman's OS Pouilly Fusse (Rachel Chapman); 6. Gwen Scott's Listooder (Gwen Scott). 1.10m: 1. Niamh McFall's Bay of Biscay (Ryan Stewart); 2. John Blair's Toyboy Z (Emma Blair); 3. Danni Jennings's Super Star (IHR) (Danni Jennings); 4. Martin Mellett's Rock Hill Girl (Zoe Mellett); 5. Marble Arch Equine Ltd Equine Ltd's Ball Park (ISH) (Matthew Conlon); 6. Paul Caves's Quality Quinn (Paul Caves).

Results from Sunday, December 1 90cms - Two Phase: Divided between Michael Press's Annestown King Concord (Nichola E. Howarth), Rachel McCandless's Baltracey Hero (Rachel McCandless), Rachel Hall's LKC Gelvinised (Rachel Hall), Liz Brown's Turlough Cavalier Clover (Liz Brown), Gill McAreavey's Wells Star Quality (Gill McAreavey). 1.20m Championship (must have jumped either Friday or saturday to be eligible for prizefund in this class):

1. Sandra Duffy/ Ireland Horse Sport & Leisure Ltd's Magnifique (Katie McEntee); 2. Brian Mc Conville's Bwe caprice semilly(IHR) (Sophie Dunn); 3. Harry Marshall's Daylight VHS Z (Harry Marshall); 4. Laura Brown-McCann's Gracefield Mufasa (Laura Brown-McCann); 5. Brian McAuley's Larkhill Cruisette (Jonathan Smyth); 6. Melanie Haire's Django X (Harry Haire). 1.10m Championship (must have jumped either Friday or saturday to be eligible for prizefund in this class): 1. Danni Jennings's Super Star (IHR) (Danni Jennings); 2. John Blair's Toyboy Z (Emma Blair); 3. Ian Moore's Pinecrcoft Galaxy (Ian Moore); 4. stuart mcculloch's Philandro (Walter J Stewart); 5. Ian Moore's Pinecroft Lamiro (Ian Moore); 6. Dominic Rice's Premier Jack (Shane Treanor). 1.35m Grand Prix: 1. Sandra Duffy/ Ireland Horse Sport & Leisure Ltd's Csf Andrew (John McEntee); 2. Patrick O'Donoghue's BP Maestro (Tori Dunn); 3. Harry Marshall's Tango E.T. (Harry Marshall); 4. Dermott Lennon's Beach Pleasure (Sean Foley); 5. Victoria Loane's Lord of the Rings BMH (Sean Foley); 6. Dermott Lennon Gerry Marron's For Kinmar Hero Z (Dermott Lennon). 1m Championship (must have jumped either Friday or saturday to be eligible for prizefund in this class): 1. Margaret Horan's Burst of Classe (Ruth Will); 2. Ian Moore's Pinecroft Kamiro (Sophie Mckeen); 3. Ian Moore's Pinecroft Lamiro (Ian Moore); 4. Caroline Gaston's Mhb Magnum Splendor (Caroline Gaston); 5. Bridget Roberts's May Future Rí (Mia Roberts); 6. Richard Murray's Shirsheen Dollar Girl (Richard Murray).

Portmore Winter Championships Ruth will on Burst of Classe, winner of the 1m Championship. (Pic: Sporting Images NI)

Portmore Winter Championships Suzanne Posnett on Maxim Van Overis Z, winner of the 1.20m Accumulator. (Pic: Sporting Images NI)

Portmore Winter Championships Katie McEnree on Magnifique, winner of the 1.20m championship. (Pic: Sporting Images NI)