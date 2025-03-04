Horse Week: Winter Dressage League final held at Ardnacashel Equestrian

It was a super day – the weather was on their side and it allowed the competitors to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and competition spirit.

The judge for the day was Corey Mawhinney and he was certainly impressed by the quality of tests being ridden.

The top score for the day was achieved by Molly Byrne and Rostrevor Ard Ri with 72.51%.

Molly and Shannon Magee, who attained 69.16% in the Elementary section with VSH Wannabe, are Trained by Michael Boyd from Narrow Water Equestrian in Newry.

Cliodhna Kelly and Milford Boy from East Down Pony Club achieved a score of 72.08% in the Grassroots PC 80 Class.

This score was closely followed by 71.79%, which Zara Reid achieved with chestnut gelding Major Cross from North Down Pony Club.

The Curran family had a successful few weeks and walked away with lots of prizes and rosettes in the final. Charlotte, Jessica and Mother Ruth Curran all competed in various sections and competed at all five legs of the league.

The team at Ardnacashel want to thank each and every competitor who supported the league – your support is what keeps competition venues on the go.

RESULTS

Intro Lead Rein

1. Charlotte Curran and Loneash Daisy

League Champion - Charlotte Curran and Loneash Daisy

Intro Junior

1. Isabella Graham and Kildenoge Boy

2. Grace Armstrong and South Picasso

3. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy

4. Freya Anderson and Major Sinatra

League Champion - Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy

2nd League - Grace Armstrong and South Picasso

Intro Senior

1. Jackie Flynn and Harvey

2. Lily Scott and Luna

League Champion - Jackie Flynn and Harvey

Newcomers

1. Nikita Noonan and Jester Du Carel

2. Nicola Caughey and Cobweb

League Champion - Nikita Noonan and Jester Du Carel

2nd League - Nicola Caughey and Cobweb

Prelim

1. Molly Byrne and Rostrevor Ard Ri

2. Ruth Curran and Ballyorgan Mr Darcy

3. Natasha Knowles and Morning Dew

4. Lisa Napier and Carisma

League Champion - Molly Byrne and Rostrevor Ard Ri

2nd League - Ruth Curran and Ballyorgan Mr Darcy

3rd League - Natasha Knowles and Morning Dew

Novice

1. Molly Byrne and Rostrevor Ard Ri

2. Ruth Curran and Ballyorgan Mr Darcy

3. Shannon Magee and VSH Wannabe

League Champion - Ruth Curran and Ballyorgan Mr Darcy

2nd League - Shannon Magee and VSH Wannabe

Elementary

1. Shannon Magee and VSH Wannabe

2. Nicky Nesbitt and Carrickview Saratoga

League Champion - Shannon Magee and VSH Wannabe

2nd League - Nicky Nesbitt and Carrickview Saratoga

PC 70

1. Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy

2. Eve McNamara and Ballyfrawley Ross

3. Marie Kelly and Twist Of A Tail

4. Ailsa Wood and Sugar

5. Ellen Hare and Chief

PC Grassroots 80

1. Cliodhna Kelly and Milford Boy

2. Charli Henry-McCool and Celia

PC Novice

1. Zara Reid and Major Cross