Horse Week: Winter Working Hunter League final held at Ardnacashel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ON Sunday, December 15, Ardnacashel Equestrian celebrated the final of their Winter Working Hunter League.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers were delighted to welcome back judge Megan Norton, who brought her expertise to select deserving champions.

Gillian McCormick and Charlie emerged as the champions of the 40cm Working Hunter class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competing in three out of the four weeks, they consistently impressed the judges, making this victory truly well-deserved.

Gillian McCormick and Charlie. (Pic: Freelance)

In the 50cm Working Hunter section, Josh Kennedy and Cobweb secured first place. Their consistent performances highlighted their hard work and dedication. Bree Rutledge claimed the title in the 70cm Working Hunter class, while Nicola Caughey and Cobweb finished closely behind in second place.

Bree Rutledge and Jewel achieved a remarkable double victory, winning the league in the 80cm Working Hunter class. Keep an eye out for this dynamic duo in 2025!

Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna were honoured as champions of the large breed section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This combination exhibited class, dedication, and true sportsmanship throughout the league, making their win well-earned.

Katie Greegan and Holiday Izzy. (Pic: Freelance)

Holiday Izzy and rider Katie Greegan also made a strong impression in the league, pulling off a double win in the 90cm and 1m Working Hunter classes.

Full results are available on the Ardnacashel website.

Organisers wish to thank everybody for the continued support.