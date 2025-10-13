Horse Week: Working hunter back on track at Hagans Croft Equestrian

The arenas were in tip top condition with the main arena having a nice inviting course of working hunter rustic fences with a few questions to be asked of the horse and rider along the way.

With horses and pony classes now combined the day started out with the 60cm classes – with all horse and ponies jumping clear around the course of nine fences, the day was off to a very impressive start. First place for the horses was awarded to Craig Hills and 'Landalent' and first in the pony classes was Ellen Morrow on 'Raven'. Ellen was delighted with this result and all her hard work over the past few weeks is now paying off, very well deserved.

Kirsten Bailie and 'Asha' had a supper run out in the 70cm horse class to take the win with Katie Surgenor and 'Cornaughey Joey' taking first place in the pony 70cm class. Both Kirsten and Katie securing their place in the championship class at the end of the day.

Katie Longmuir and 'Nady Diamond' took the win in the 80cm horse class for a third week in a row...what an amazing combination to watch! Lily McAllister and 'Greenaun Cara' took the win in the 80cm pony class with Tasja O'Hare and 'Craigstown Boy' winning the 85cm small hunter class.

A total of eight competitors took on the 90cm horse class where a total of 6 horse and riders jumped clear, therefore it was down to the scores within the ridden show phase. Horse and riders were scored on their manners and performance, tack and turnout and confirmation and movement. Sarah Burns and 'Star' caught the judges eye, finishing on a score of 90/100 which secured them the top spot. Lisa Hegarty rode two ponies in the 90cm pony class but took the win on 'Trigger Boy'.

It was another first place rosette for Sarah Burns and 'Star' in the 1m class which secured them their place in the championship show where the pair where awarded Champion Horse on the day with Katie Longmuir and 'Nady Diamond' awarded Reserve Champion Horse on the day.

Champion Pony went to Katie Surgenor and 'Cornaughy Joey' with Ellen Morrow and 'Raven' awarded Reserve Champion Pony. Both girls delighted with how their ponies rode on the day and delighted to be bringing home the beautiful championship rosettes.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third leg of Hagans Croft’s four-week working hunter league and NIF qualifiers. This league is made possible by the following people’s help – judge Conor O'Hare and scribes and arena party Katie Rutherford and Eilis Donnelly. Thanks also to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until 18 October and is open to everyone, especially those wanting to qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Friday 12noon and times are posted Friday evening.

To qualify for the final in week four, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the four weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, prizes and the overall league horse and pony Working Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion.

Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers - Saturday, October 11

Champion Working Hunter Horse: Sarah Burns, Star

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Horse: Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond

Champion Working Hunter Pony: Katie Surgenor, Cornaughy Joey

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony: Ellen Morrow, Raven

60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Craig Hills, Landalent; 2. Annabel Manson, Dunraven Milan; 3. Jackie Surgenor, Angus; 4. Alice Reville, Blueberry.

60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Ellen Morrow, Raven; 2. Ebony Picken, Dalways Perseus; 3. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom.

70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 2. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning; 3. Annabel Manson, Dunraven Milan; 4. Claire McStravock, Beau; 5. Jackie Surgenor, Angus.

70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

1. Katie Surgenor, Cornaughy Joey; 2. Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom; 3. Lily McAllister, Greenaun Cara; 4. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel; 5. Lauren O'Rourke, Prince.

80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond; 2. Stephanie Farren, My Tardree Windgap Cora; 3. Kirsten Bailie, Asha; 4. Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally; 5. Caileigh Dollard, Honey Breeze; 6. Edel Goodman, My Pointilliste Diamond.

80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M

1. Lily McAllister, Greenaun Cara; 2. Lisa Hegarty, Tally Ho Dun It; 3. Mia McIlwaine, Little blackbird; 4. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star; 5. Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel; 6. Lauren O'Rourke, Prince.

85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1. Tasja O'Hare, Craigstown Boy; 2. Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife; 3. Mia McIlwaine, Little Blackbird; 4. Katie Longmuir, Nady Diamond; 5. Una Megoran, Indie.

90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Sarah Burns, Star; 2. Tasja O'Hare, Craigstown Boy; 3. Stephanie Farren, My Tardree Windgap Cora; 4. Una Megoran, Indie; 5. Megan Norton, BT Rock and Roller; 6. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy.

90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M

1. Lisa Hegarty, Trigger Boy; 2. Lisa Hegarty, Tally Ho Dun It; 3. Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife.

1m Working Hunter Horse NIF