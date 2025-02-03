Horse Week: Working hunter league continues at Lusk Equestrian Centre

Parents had asked Jenny to include a 40cm-50cm beginners class for those children starting out on their competition road.

In Class 1a it was Miya Latto on Dale who took home the red rosette with a huge smile on her face.

Rachel Conn won both the young horse and the Traditional Irish horse classes on Brooklyn Heights, while Chloe Rooney, Ben Rainey, Katey Mc Laughlin and Poppy McMurry all won in their respective classes.

Judges on the day, Vicky Teuton (jumping) and Claire Shearer (conformation), complemented on the high standard of the course and the horses presented to them.

Sarah Whiteside, Fran Warden and Sharlene Scott worked hard all day to keep the show going while Becky Belshaw kept the hungry competitors well fed in the cafe.

Next working hunter show is on March 2 – all entries with Sarah on 07840117132.

RESULTS

Class 1A - 40/50cm:

1st Miya Latto, Dale;

2nd Johnny Massey, Charlie.

Class 1 - 60cm:

1st Katie Pryor, Carlsberg;

2nd Alex Hemsley, Dale.

Class 2 - 70cm:

1st Alex Hemsley, Pablo;

2nd Chloe Rooney, Toast;

3rd Ben Rainey, Cody;

4th Catherine Patterson, Cain;

5th Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy;

6th Karen Connolly, Herbie.

Class 3 - Young horses:

1st Rachel Conn, Brooklyn Heights;

2nd Louise Reid, Lux Rose;

3rd Sammy Weston, Lavender.

Class 4 - TIH:

1st Rachel Conn, Brooklyn Heights;

2nd Zach Watson, Toberpatrick Gentle Dove.

Class 5 - 143cm ponies:

1st Chloe Rooney, Markie;

2nd Taylor Lee Doyle, Lady Valley;

3rd Daniel Kennedy, Frank;

4th Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy.

Class 6 - 80cm horses:

1st Ben Rainey, Dowdstown PJ;

2nd Andrew Getty, Buddy;

3rd Olivia Rodgers, Lola;

4th Lorraine Kennedy, Peggy.

Class 7 - Smalls/Cobs:

1st Aimee McKeown, Russel.

Class 8 - 90cm horses:

1st Kate McLaughlin, Cooley;

2nd Ben Rainey, Rocco;

3rd Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman;

4th Rory Lavery, Lola;

5th Kirsty Clingan, Buddy;

6th Sammy Weston, Ella.

Class 9 - 153cm ponies:

1st Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo;

= 2nd Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl;

= 2nd Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun;

4th Katie Annett, Illane Duke;

5th Chloe Rooney, Markie;

6th Ellen Rooney, Gortlemon Isabelle.

Class 10 - 1m horses:

1st Sammy Weston, Cherry;

2nd Kate McLaughlin, Cooley;

3rd Lara Kelly, Dourough JR;

4th Jason Mckeown, Quarry Lane Shiraz;

5th Katie Annett, Illane Duke;

6th Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman.

Class 11 - 1.10m horses:

1st Jason Mckeown, Quarry Lane Shiraz.

1 . Lusk EC Poppy McMurray on Finding Nemo. (Pic: Martin O'Neill) Photo: Martin O'Neill Photo Sales

4 . Lusk EC Ben Rainey on Dowdstown PJ. (Pic: Martin O'Neill) Photo: Martin O'Neill Photo Sales