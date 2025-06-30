Horse Week: Working hunter results from Saintfield Show

THE 80th Saintfield Show was held on Saturday, June 21at Glenbrook Farm by kind permission of the Lawson family.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone was relieved and a little surprised that Saintfield Show was so lucky with the weather as there was glorious sunshine for the entire day. Exhibitors and spectators alike enjoyed the weather and there was a lovely atmosphere across the whole show grounds.

The new attraction of Hobby Horse Racing proved to be a great hit with the young ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donkey section also hosted a class for anyone interested to try their hand at showing a donkey – and again there were goody bags for all who participated. Entries were good across all the equine sections, with great feedback from competitors. There was particular praise for the working hunter course built by David McClurg and Karen King.

Working hunter winners pictured at Saintfield Show. (Photo: Martin O'Neill Photography)

The committee would like to thank everyone who contributed to making the 80th anniversary show such a success. To the Lawson family who provide the beautiful grounds, and are also so enthusiastic in getting involved on show day. To Sean Doyle and family who put so much work into preparing the ground in the run up to the show.

To all judges, stewards, paramedics, Spa Young Farmers, commentators, vets, caterers, exhibitors and those who helped set up and dismantle the show field. The show really couldn’t run without such a team all contributing to the running of the show. They would also particularly thank all the sponsors who contribute both financially and with prizes for show day. The costs of running such a show and also keeping entry fees and gate fees reasonable is a very difficult balance to achieve, and without sponsorship this simply would be possible. Particular thanks to Stevensons Quarry Products who have been such a substantial and long standing sponsor of the show. The 81st Saintfield Show will be held on Saturday, June 20 2026.

RESULTS

Working Hunter Ponies

Class 1 Working Hunter Pony Class – Max. 50cm

1st 156 Penelope Robinson, Dat’ll Do;

2nd 955 Lucy Cochrane, Willis;

3rd 184 Jonah Robinson, Lucy;

4th 186 Jonah Robinson, Grennswell Jimmy Storm;

5th 187 Mia Lynn, Tommy Shelby;

6th 961 Erin Tennis, Popcorn.

Class 2 Working Hunter Pony Class – Max. 60cm

1st 174 Elissa Cowan, Janala Mr Tom;

2nd 177 Kate Green, Luacha Dunn;

3rd 737 Dara Currie, Belles Boy;

4th 172 Jessica Park, Sally;

5th 163 Ruth Curran, Loneash Daisy;

6th 200 Maisie McCracken, Roxy.

Class 3 Working Hunter Pony Class – Max. 70cm

1st 738 Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy;

2nd 199 Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep;

3rd 200 Maisie McCracken, Roxy;

4th 735 Lexi Wallace, Birchlane Molly Mae;

5th 191 Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz;

6th = 167 Rachel Price, Lakeview Harry;

6th = 1217 Zara Trimble, Lola.

Class 4 Working Hunter Pony Class – Max. 80cm

1st 158 Emma Morrison, Sliabh Bán Rosie;

2nd 738 Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy;

3rd 160 Ella Tormey, Toon Bridge Rascal;

4th 191 Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz;

5th 199 Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep.

Class 5 Working Hunter Pony Class – Max. 90cm

1st 740 Nat Wilton, Bit of a Pickle;

2nd 170 Jackson Laing, Classy Cruise;

3rd 169 Jackson Laing, Doon Da Vinci;

4th 155 Anna Reid, Rosscon Bianca.

Class 6 Working Hunter Pony Class – Max. 1.00m

1st 195 Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy.

Working Hunter Pony Championship

Champion (The McPolin Family Perpetual Cup) – 195 Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve Champion (The McPolin Family Plaque) – 738 Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy.

Most Promising Rider

David McClurg Trophy – 199 Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep.

Working Hunter Horses

Class 7 Working Hunter Horse Class – Max. 1.1m

No entries

Class 8 Working Hunter Horse Class – Max. 1.0m

1st 1201 Jessica Knowles, Shanaghan Solomon;

2nd 189 Caileigh Dollard, Honey Breeze;

3rd 170 Jackson Laing, Classy Cruise;

4th 962 Beth Toner, Cavalier Cobra.

Class 9 Working Hunter Horse Class – Max. 90cm

1st 157 Susan Cummiskey, Bonmahon Snow Leopard;

2nd 960 Hollie Woods, Oslo Vivant;

3rd 189 Caileigh Dollard, Honey Breeze.

Class 10 Working Hunter Horse Class – Max. 80cm

1st 183 Alli Macartney, Don’t Matter Now;

2nd 179 Pam Colville, Ba View Pandemic;

3rd 180 Pam Colville, Ellie May;

4th 164 Ellie Park, Autumn;

5th 168 Jackson Laing, Lynara Hot Topic;

6th 182 Alli Macartney, Kraken Tale.

Class 11 Working Hunter Horse Class – Max. 70cm

1st 166 Faith Adair, The Postmistress.

Working Hunter Horse Championship

Champion (Fortview Kitchens Cup & TV) – 1201 Jessica Knowles, Shanaghan Solomon.

Reserve Champion (The Allied Dunbar Trophy) – 183 Alli Macartney, Don’t Matter Now.