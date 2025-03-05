Horse Week: Working hunter shows continue at Lusk's

RESULTS Class 1A - 40-50cm:
1st - Miya Latto - Calpo; 2nd - Pippa Leathem - Flash Harry;
3rd - Emily McClelland - Evie;
4th - Izzy Knox - Banjo;
5th - Sophia Connolly - Hicks.
Class 1 - 60cm:
1st - Pippa Leathem - Flash Harry;
2nd - Sophie Morrison - Jessie;
3rd - Abigayle Press - Penny;
4th - Katie Cochrane - Willis;
5th - Kate Green - Fifi Trixibelle. Class 2 - 70cm:
1st - Hannah Trimble - Lola;
2nd - Sophie Cowan - Major Magee;
3rd - Katie Cochrane - Willis;
4th - Molly Devlin - Jo. Class 3 - 4 and 5 year old horses:
1st - Lucy McIlroy - Bobby;
2nd - Holly Curran - Melvin;
3rd - Leanna Rose Devlin - Pancake;
4th - Clare Murtagh - CME Glitter and Gold.
Class 4 - TIH:
1st - Leanna Rose Devlin - Jo
2nd - Faith Adair - The Postmistress
Class 5 - 143cm ponies:
1st - Lily Murphy - Combertown Coda;
2nd - Leanna Rose Devlin - Pancake;
3rd - Megan Dumigan - Marvel;
4th - Martha Mcmurray - Willow.
Class 6 - 80cm horses:
=1st - Olivia Rodgers - Lola;
=1st - Heather Steele - Novanjo;
3rd - Craig Hills - High Hopes Tuxita;
4th - Kerry Parkhill - Lola.
Class 8 - 90cm horses:
1st - Kate McLaughlin - Cooley;
2nd - Jayne Connolly - CSF Tia;
3rd - Lucy McIlroy - Bobby;
4th - Elizabeth Cherry - Why Larry.
Class 9 - 153cm ponies:
1st - Lucy Donnan - Killaughey Super Sonic;
2nd - Poppy McMurray - Finding Nemo;
3rd - Emma Jackson - Champ;
4th - Sophie Lindsay - Nicely Dun.
Class 10 - 1m:
1st - Aimee Webb - Nala;
2nd - Jayne Connolly - CSF Tia;
3rd - Cara Leckie - I Am Wally;
4th - Aimee McKeown - Russel.
Class 11 - 1.10m:
1st - Rosie Cochrane - Rathfredagh Flirt;
2nd - Aimee McKeown - Russel;
3rd - Holly Curran - Malibu.
