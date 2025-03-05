Horse Week: Working hunter shows continue at Lusk's

RESULTS Class 1A - 40-50cm:

1st - Miya Latto - Calpo; 2nd - Pippa Leathem - Flash Harry;

3rd - Emily McClelland - Evie;

4th - Izzy Knox - Banjo;

5th - Sophia Connolly - Hicks.

Class 1 - 60cm:

1st - Pippa Leathem - Flash Harry;

2nd - Sophie Morrison - Jessie;

3rd - Abigayle Press - Penny;

4th - Katie Cochrane - Willis;

5th - Kate Green - Fifi Trixibelle. Class 2 - 70cm:

1st - Hannah Trimble - Lola;

2nd - Sophie Cowan - Major Magee;

3rd - Katie Cochrane - Willis;

4th - Molly Devlin - Jo. Class 3 - 4 and 5 year old horses:

1st - Lucy McIlroy - Bobby;

2nd - Holly Curran - Melvin;

3rd - Leanna Rose Devlin - Pancake;

4th - Clare Murtagh - CME Glitter and Gold.

Class 4 - TIH:

1st - Leanna Rose Devlin - Jo

2nd - Faith Adair - The Postmistress

Class 5 - 143cm ponies:

1st - Lily Murphy - Combertown Coda;

2nd - Leanna Rose Devlin - Pancake;

3rd - Megan Dumigan - Marvel;

4th - Martha Mcmurray - Willow.

Class 6 - 80cm horses:

=1st - Olivia Rodgers - Lola;

=1st - Heather Steele - Novanjo;

3rd - Craig Hills - High Hopes Tuxita;

4th - Kerry Parkhill - Lola.

Class 8 - 90cm horses:

1st - Kate McLaughlin - Cooley;

2nd - Jayne Connolly - CSF Tia;

3rd - Lucy McIlroy - Bobby;

4th - Elizabeth Cherry - Why Larry.

Class 9 - 153cm ponies:

1st - Lucy Donnan - Killaughey Super Sonic;

2nd - Poppy McMurray - Finding Nemo;

3rd - Emma Jackson - Champ;

4th - Sophie Lindsay - Nicely Dun.

Class 10 - 1m:

1st - Aimee Webb - Nala;

2nd - Jayne Connolly - CSF Tia;

3rd - Cara Leckie - I Am Wally;

4th - Aimee McKeown - Russel.

Class 11 - 1.10m:

1st - Rosie Cochrane - Rathfredagh Flirt;

2nd - Aimee McKeown - Russel;

3rd - Holly Curran - Malibu.

Lusk Equestrian Centre is a family-owned business with over 60 years of experience in the equestrian and farming industry, situated on 110 acres of grassland just 10 miles from Belfast and 6 miles from Lisburn and the M1 motorway.

Harold and Jenny Lusk, offer a wide range of equine services and amenities including a bustling livery yard, a riding school, an indoor, and various outdoor arenas as well as an international horse transport business and horse sales service.

A busy equestrian centre, Lusk’s hold frequent competitions for all abilities welcoming competitors to take part in working hunter, show-jumping, dressage, derbies and one day events. Visit the website, www.luskhorsesireland.com, for more information.

