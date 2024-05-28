Horse Week: World class entries for the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THE Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials’ list of entries promises top-class sport at the highest level.

TGL Managing Director Julia Otto is very pleased with the entries received.

Julia commented: “In an Olympic year, you can’t really be sure how the riders plan their season, but this year’s entry list is absolutely tremendous. I’m quite certain that the Luhmühlen venue with its great all weather surfaces for dressage and show-jumping as well as the cross-country conditions have worked in our favour.

“The entries for both competitions, the Longines CCI5*-L and the CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy (German Championship) couldn’t be better. Amongst others, Jonelle and Tim Price will be representing New Zealand and a very strong contingent from Great Britain will compete with their top horses, including Ros Canter, Laura Collett, Yasmin Ingham and Tom McEwen. The Longines CCI5*-L in particular boasts very strong British entries,” added the event director.

Julia Krajewski with Nickel. (Pic: TGL / Annette Dölger)

Strong eventing nations such as Australia, Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy and Sweden have also entered.

Most of Germany’s top riders are tackling the the CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy in the hope of travelling to Paris.

Among others, Sandra Auffarth with Viamant du Matz, Michael Jung with fischer Chipmunk FRH and Kilcandra Ocean Power, Ingrid Klimke with SAP Asha P and Equistros Sienna just do it, Julia Krajewski with Nickel and Christoph Wahler with Carjatan S have entered the Longines CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy. Nico Aldinger with Timmo and Libussa Lübbeke with Caramia have set their sights on the Longines CCI5*-L.

Julia Otto and her great team work all year round to successfully market the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials in order to provide the athletes with an optimum stage.