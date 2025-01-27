Horse Week: Zara gallops ahead in the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing League

The amazing team at The Meadows worked at top speed, once it was safe to do so, to restore everything to the pristine condition that everyone’s come to expect at this top class venue.

There were withdrawals for various reasons associated with the storm, as well as the snow and ice in some parts of the province. For many, instead of perfecting flash moves between the white boards, they were upgrading their chain saw skills to remove fallen trees and clear debris left in the wake of Eowyn.

As ever, thanks to the incredible team of helpers, across all three disciplines, who keep the wheels of this very popular league turning.

As ever, the Intro class was divided in two with another one of the ‘graduate’ judges, Joanne Cairns, taking the all important seat for the ‘A’ section.

Here, she awarded her top mark of 73.5 to Christine Findlay with Parklodge Over and Under, who occupied the runner up spot in week one.

This British bred gelding by Diarado was purchased three months ago and is being aimed at EI 90 classes this season.

Coming in just fractionally behind was North Down Pony Club member, Zara Reid, with Greylands Diamond Girl (73.3), a combination that has had a trio of victories under Eventing Ireland rules during their two-year partnership and, at the half way stage of this competitive league, is now sitting in pole position.

Lucinda Webb-Graham reserved her top marks in the ‘B’ section (73.5) for Scarvagh House rider, Connor McClory on Bestman Bryan. This five-year-old gelding by the German Thoroughbred stallion, Lauro, is owned by Vina Buller.

Their performance across all three phases was good enough to win this leg of the Treo Eile Qualifier. Zara Reid took her second placing of the day (72%) just one and a half points adrift with the Irish Sport Horse, Major Cross, previously campaigned by Alex Byrne.

Meanwhile, 25 combinations came before Coreen Abernethy in the Pre Novice section where she was most impressed with the performance of Gillian Beale-King riding Mino (Tullibards Evita) awarding them 75%.

Gillian owns this impressive nine-year-old palomino mare, bred by Hans Kuehnle by his stallion, Tullibards Benny’s Legacy. Unfortunately, the mare suffered an injury last April, while out hacking and this kept her out of competition all year but the owner/rider is very much looking forward to getting back into action for the season ahead.

Molly O’Connor has recently been spending much time producing young stock and one of her ‘projects’ had a very successful outing to the flexi on Saturday.

Grace, a six-year-old mare by King of Mourne, was backed last September and Molly continued producing her after she returned from her 3* trip with Stillbrook Aoife at Kronenberg.

She describes this mare as ‘willing, a quick learner and eager to please’ and Molly is looking forward to gaining more valuable experience as they begin their eventing experience this year.

Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis returned to their winning ways where they were awarded the highest mark of the day (76.8) in the Novice class by Lucinda Webb-Graham after being in the runner-up position for the previous two weeks.

Casey Webb, who dominated the class with three rides in the top six, secured second place, just one point behind, with Roller (You Neek) a six-year-old gelding by Diamond Roller who already has a very impressive record, having won the five-year-old Young Horse class in the RDS last year.

Just four starters came before Coreen Abernethy in the Intermediate class where Molly O’Connor and Stillbrook Aoife moved up one place from last week to take centre stage on the podium with a score of 67.8.

This traditionally bred ISH nine year old mare by Watermill Swatch successfully competed at 3* level in Kronenberg last October and, undoubtedly, appear to have a bright future ahead.

As always, sincere thanks to all of the helpers across all three disciplines who endured a bitterly cold day to ensure that the competitions flowed.

FULL RESULTS

Intro ‘A’ (Judge – Joanne Cairns):

1. Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under

2. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl

3. Molly Marner, Gelato

4. Sophie Clugston, Spot the Difference

5. Kerry McGrady, Fonzie

6. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl

Intro ‘B’ (Judge – Lucinda Webb-Graham):

1. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan

2. Zara Reid, Major Cross

3. Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque & Isaac McCarthy, Monkey

4. Kaiti McCann, Cookie

5. Katie McKee, Bear

Pre Novice (Judge – Coreen Abernethy):

1. Gillian Beale-King, Mino

2. Molly O’Connor, Grace

3. Hannah Groves, Scott

4. Lee Bloomfield, Tonto

5. Ellen Douglas, Garfield

6. Hannah Groves, Leo

Novice (Judge – Lucinda Webb-Graham):

1. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

2. Casey Webb, Roller

3. Casey Webb, Lily

4. Lesley Webb, Quality Choice

5. Anita Doherty, Goldiva

6. Casey Webb, Joker

Intermediate (Judge – Coreen Abernethy):

1. Molly O’Connor, Aoife

2. Victoria Brown, Henry

3. Molly O’Connor,Alcastraz

4. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman

SHOWJUMPING (CLEAR ROUNDS)

70cms:

Molly Reid, Little Me, Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer.

80cms:

Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Freya Bevan, Bud, Kaiti McCann, Cookie, Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay, Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx, Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque.

90cms:

Holly Rice, Supreme Dream, Una McClelland, Murlough Beach, Gill McAreavey, Wells Star Quality, Phoebe Beaumot, Ardnehue April Joker, Alice Salters, Carrabeg Liberty, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Gaby Kirk, Roly, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby, Lesley Coey, Charlie, Jessica Byrne, Platinum’s Edition, Darcy Faulkner, Bramble, Connor McClory, Bryan, Molly Marner, Gelato, Laura Napier, Wispa.

1m:

Katie McKee, Darkies Boy, Rebekah McKinstry, HVL Jackpot, Laura Napier, Burrenhill Jaguar, Eimhear Donaghy, Grantstown VIP, Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro, Ben Plunkett, Lizzie, Robbie Collins, Horse.

1.10m:

Janie Cairns, Kevin, Erin McClernon, Seapatrick Beachball.

1.20m:

Janie Cairns, Stevie, Lesley Jones, Cairnview Redwood Guy, Lesley Jones, quality Choice.

CROSS COUNTRY (CLEAR ROUNDS)

70cms:

Molly Reid, Little Me, Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer, Anna Reid, Bobby.

80cms:

Erin McClernon, jumper D’Ainay, Gill McAreavey, Wells Star Quality, Holly Blythe, Mano of Deerpark, Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan, Rory Lavery, Coco, Ben Plunkett, Lizzie.

80cms PC:

Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Kerry McGrady, Fonzie, Chloe Cathcart, Master Rua.

90cms:

Caitlin Brown, Sully, Emer McGowan, Downshire Dornish Prince, Holly Rice, Supreme Dream, Jessica Byrne, Carry On Platinums Edition, Molly O’Connor, Grace, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby.

90cms PC:

Amy Clarke, Fireheart Flash, Andrew Wishart, Jack, Ella Robinson, Indie, Isaac McCarthy, Suirvalley Little Monkey, Jack Cowan, Billy Beauty, Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover Star, Tori Lilly, Cloonhill Genius.

1m:

Denis Currie, Troy, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl, Nicky Nesbitt, Kenny, Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl, Zara Reid, Major Cross.

1m PC:

Jessica Rogers, Shannaghmore Skys The Limit

Treo Eile Qualifier:

1. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan

2. Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay

3. Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx

Flexi Eventing Lesley Jones riding Quality Choice, clear In the 1.20m Showjumping. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Flexi Eventing Laura Napier riding Wispa, clear in the 90cm Showjumping. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Flexi Eventing Ella Robinson riding Indie, jumping in the 1m Cross Country. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)