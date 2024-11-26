Horse Week:Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds enjoy another fantastic day 'hedge hopping'

They were kindly hosted by Aidan Bell, Jillian Derby, Megan O’Neill and Matthew McKernan.

Another fantastic day of hedge hopping was enjoyed by all – the weather was in their favour and there was a great turnout on the day.

Holestone Farmers Bloodhounds wish to say a massive thanks to the hosts for putting on a great day’s jumping. Thanks to the photographer Debbie Reid for capturing the action shots.

Special thanks also to the land owners for supporting the day, the visitors for attending and members for their weekly support.

