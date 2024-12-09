Hospitality in ‘good health’ as Galgorm Collection and Duality Healthcare partner in £250,000 investment

Galgorm Collection, Northern Ireland’s premier group of luxury hotels, bars and restaurants, has announced the launch of a corporate healthcare membership scheme for its team, delivered in partnership with Northern Ireland’s leading private primary care provider Duality Healthcare, and representing a significant investment by Galgorm Collection of £250,000 over the next five years.

The innovate initiative delivered for Galgorm Collection by Duality Healthcare, and which provides individuals, families and businesses with a host of healthcare services including instant access to private GP care across Northern Ireland, is part of Galgorm Collection’s ongoing efforts to enhance benefits and support for its team. It will provide convenient and confidential healthcare to help employees with their health and wellbeing needs.

Demonstrating its commitment to employee care, Galgorm Collection is offering Duality’s corporate healthcare offering to all personnel with over one year of service across all the hospitality group’s properties, including Galgorm, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, The Old Inn Crawfordsburn, Parisien, Fratelli Belfast, and the newly acquired Galgorm Castle Estate and Roe Park Resort.

John McEvoy, executive chairman of Duality Healthcare, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Galgorm Collection to deliver this tailored corporate healthcare offering, ensuring that employees have timely access to medical care and advice.

Pictured (left to right); Laura Millar, associate director of human resources, Galgorm Collection, Dr Bláthnaid Carlin, medical doctor, Duality Healthcare; and Colin Johnston, managing director, Galgorm Collection

“The service offers flexible appointments, including virtual consultations and in-person visits, an annual medical, and a host of other vital healthcare services, giving staff the convenience and discretion to address their healthcare needs without delay.

“Our corporate healthcare memberships include comprehensive support for preventative health measures, chronic condition management, and personalised medical advice, ensuring that employees across all industries receive truly proactive care.

“This initiative underscores Galgorm Collection’s forward-thinking and compassionate approach to supporting employee health and well-being in the workplace and sets an inspiring example for all businesses across Northern Ireland to provide much-needed primary healthcare cover for their employees, and we look forward to working with them as they roll out the programme across all their properties.”

The new Duality Healthcare initiative at Galgorm Collection adds to the suite of industry-leading benefits already offered to its staff.

Employees with over one year of service also receive comprehensive private healthcare through Vitality Health, alongside free confidential counselling services provided by Spectrum Life, to support mental health and well-being.

Employees also enjoy an increased holiday allowance after a year of service, as well as complimentary access to Galgorm’s Thermal Spa Village, discounts on a range of spa treatments, golf memberships at Galgorm Golf Club, free dining opportunities with a paying guest at several of the collection’s restaurants, and access to fitness suite facilities.

Additionally the Collection rewards and recognises its team members through an employee of the week scheme, a referral incentive bonus if their recommended candidate is hired, and a complimentary stay voucher upon successful completion of their probation period.

Galgorm Collection is committed to fostering career growth and professional development, offering in-house and external training in areas such as mental health, first aid, food hygiene, and wines and spirits, and also runs several apprenticeship schemes in partnership with Northern Regional College and Belfast Metropolitan College.

Laura Millar, associate director of human resources at Galgorm Collection, said: “At Galgorm Collection, we place the highest value on our team members, and this investment in their well-being reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care for our staff.

“By partnering with Duality Healthcare’s award-winning team, we’re ensuring that our employees can access professional medical advice and support when they need it most - across any of Duality Healthcare’s clinics in Northern Ireland.

“This is just one of the many ways we aim to set the standard for employee benefits and support in the hospitality industry, and to foster a workplace culture that prioritises health, happiness and personal development.

“We believe that by taking care of our people, we empower them to deliver the outstanding service and experiences that our guests have come to expect from Galgorm Collection.”

With a workforce of approximately 1,100 employees, Galgorm Collection continues to lead the way in creating a positive and supportive working environment.

The launch of this innovative corporate healthcare offering for its staff is the latest milestone in the commitment Galgorm Collection made in 2021 to roll out an enhanced programme of progressive benefits for its team members.

In 2023 the hospitality business was the first on the island of Ireland to achieve Great Place to Work certification, based on exceptional employee experiences.

For more information about career opportunities at Galgorm Collection, visit https://www.galgormcollection.com/work-with-us.html