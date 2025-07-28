Hot, hot, hot trade at the Summer Sizzler Sale

The sale organisers issued a very impressive sale catalogue and on the evening a very large crowd in attendance witnessed a very fast tradefor the high calibre heifers on offer.

Topping the trade at 26,000gns was Lot 32, Hallow Jones Caught A Star ET, consigned by Hallow Holsteins and Jones Holsteins from Co. Wexford.This November 2024 born heifer was born from an imported Canadian embryo.

Her dam Kingsway Caught A Vibe (VG87-1YR-Can) won All-Canadian and All American awards in 2023. Gdam is the world famous Ladyrose Caught Your Eye (EX95-USA) who is three times All-American winner. Two of Scotland’s top herds combined forces to buy this heifer.

She was purchased by the Yates family (Logan Herd) Castle Douglas and the Laird family (Blythbridge Herd) in Peebleshire.

The second top price was 20,200gns paid for Lot 44 consigned by Alan McMurray’s Matfield herd in Banbridge. This February 2025 born heifer Matfield Lambda Side Melanie is sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda and bred from the renowned Melanie family and backed by five generations of (EX) cows.

The successful purchaser was John and Bryan O’Connor from their Cedarmore herd in Co. Cork.

Alan McMurray’s Matfield herd also consigned the third and fourth high priced heifers.

Lot 33, Matfield Alligator Brittany ET commanded 15,000gns.

This heifer was born from an imported Canadian embryo. Born November 2024 and sired by Stantons Alligator her dam is the famous Jacobs High Octane Babe (EX96) who won Reserve Champion at The Royal Winter Fair 2022.

This heifer was purchased by Matthew Norman from Crediton in Devon.

Next at 8900gns was Matfield Melanie 140, an October born Delta Lambda heifer. A potential sixth generation excellent. This great, white, square heifer boosts fantastic component and traces back to the Hillcroft Leader Melanie Ex96 USA. She joins the Simlahill Herd of Jim and Nicholas McCann.

The renowned Ruth family from Ards was next in the spotlight. An in-calf heifer, sired by Kings-Ranson H Camaro, due September to sexed Parfect and is backed by seven generation excellent. She joins the herd of Bobby Green.

The trade remained hot right to the end with the “First Choice” section of the sale generating very strong demand and high prices.

Topping this section was Lot 59 who sold for 10,200gns. Consigned by Apex Genetics, this choice is sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda and is very closely related to the 26,000gns Sale Topper. Her dam Genosource Cheap Thrill (VG88-2YR-USA) received three All-American Nominations in 2024 and is a maternal sister to the dam of the top priced heifer.

Next from Apex Genetics, was a first choice from Oakfield Tattoo Flashdance (VG89 2yr USA) she sold for USD44000 Music City Celebration Sale and is a full sister to Miss Tattoo Fern (VG89 2yr USA) all Canadian and All America milking yearling 2025 – who bred Sizzler Drop It Like It’s Hot ET sold 31000gns in Sizzler Select 2024. Buying this exciting proposition was Stephen McAllister of the Beechlodge herd.

Purchasing the next highest price choice was Geoffrey Patton and family of Carrowcroft Holstiens at 7900gns. An early Genosource Johnboy pregnancy. Dam is a Lady Lambda Lorrie (VG88 2yr USA) then 2 Ex 95 Dams, one of which is the Canadian cow of the year in 2020 IDEE Windbrook Lynzi, also consigned by Apex Genetics.

A range of heifers crossed the 6000gns:Lot 36 Damn Alpha Dallas 6700gnsLot 25 Ards Parfect Jeven 6600gnsLot 47 SBG Pazzle Carlin 6500gnsLot 45 Lemrac Hanniko Everest 6400gnsLot 29A Simahill Haniko Saviore 6400gnsLot 42 Divis Chief Apache 6400gnsLot 26 Derrymore Rubels Twizzle Red 6300gnsLot 21 Ards Bullseye Lustre 6300gnsLot 15 Agivey Parfect Roberta 6300gnsLot 8 Carrowcroft Loyall Ruby 6200gnsLot 22 Ards Dropbox Beyonce 6100gnsLot 24 Ards Parfect KD Panzer 6000gnsAverages3 Cows/Heifers in Milk averaged 4,300gns2 “A” Lot Heifer Calves averaged 1,950 gns39 In-Calf/ Maiden Heifers/Heifer Calves averaged 6,264gns9 First Choice Heifer Calves averaged 6,522gns3 Pedigree Jersey Heifers averaged 2,500gnsThe Summer Sizzler Sale team would like thank Ballymena Livestock Market for the use of their fantastic venue and Taaffe Auctions for conducting the auction.

They are indebted to all the sponsors for their support at the event. The Gold Sponsors were Lisnafillan Farm Vets, GEA, Excel Genetics, McAvoy Bedding Specialists & Paragon Advanced Breeding.

n Auctioneers: Taaffe Auctions 00353-41-9881288

1 . Matfield Lambda Side Melanie 20,200gns Matfield Lambda Side Melanie 20,200gns. (photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales