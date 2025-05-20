Hotel’s ‘record breaking’ interest as The Open tees off

Portrush based Elephant Rock Hotel's chef Agnes Gestwicka, General Manager Joanne Boyle, Managing Director Charlotte Dixon and Head Chef Mo Soliman.

PORTRUSH’S boutique Elephant Rock Hotel is gearing up for its busiest summer ever, as the 153rd Open Championship prepares to welcome nearly 280,000 golf fans, making it the second-best attended Open in history.

Now in its third year, Elephant Rock is already fully booked for the whole run of The Open, according to Managing Director Charlotte Dixon.

“The demand for rooms has been phenomenal,” said Charlotte. “Enquiries have gone through the roof for both accommodation and dining. Compared to this time last year, room enquiries are up over 300% – a record since our opening.

“We still have hundreds of people contacting us every week via the phone, email, social media, our website and quite a few are calling in to check with us direct. We can’t help everyone, but the good news is that we do have availability in our restaurant and our terrace area at the front of the hotel. So even if you don’t have tickets for The Open, you can still be part of the action in the heart of Portrush.”

Overlooking the stunning Atlantic Ocean, the hotel is embracing the golf spirit with themed food, cocktails, and events.

“Our Par-fternoon Tea is packed with flavourful surprises,” said the General Manager of Elephant Rock, Joanne Boyle. “From Buchannon’s Sausage & Caramelized Onion Sausage Rolls to Homemade Lemon Curd topped with Italian Meringue – plus a filled mini claret jug and a golf ball soup-shot – it’s a golf-lover’s dream.”

“Our talented mixologists have put together some cocktails inspired by legendary homegrown golfers. They include the Mighty McDowell, Rory's Royal 61, the Clarke Collins, Lowry Iced Tea, and the Daly Pioneer, in honour of Fred Daly, the first Irishman to win an Open Championship.

“We are lucky enough to have a rooftop area, Vi’s, which can be booked for private parties and there is still availability. Part of the stunning room is open air with cosy seating and inside we have super comfy sofas and a bar making it the perfect place to watch Rory McIlroy go after another major.” said Joanne.

Head Chef Mo Soliman has created a summer menu that showcases Northern Ireland’s finest ingredients.

Mo said: “We have availability in our restaurant where the menu is bursting with local flavours. We’re also installing TVs in our public areas, so none of our guests miss a moment of the action.

“Our alfresco dining experience, available for the duration of The Open, features Irish Moiled beef burgers cooked to perfection on our Ofyr BBQ and indulgent Lobster Rolls, paired with sparkling champagne. We have something to suit every taste.”

Par-fternoon Tea is priced at £35 per person, available from June 5 to July 19, every Thursday to Saturday, with a final sitting on Sunday, June 20.

For more details or to book, visit https://elephantrockhotel.co.uk or call +44 28 7087 8787.