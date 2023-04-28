News you can trust since 1963
House, outbuildings and 74 acres of good quality agricultural land for sale in Northern Ireland

An excellent farm holding is now on the market in Northern Ireland, which includes an attractive farmhouse, extensive range of outbuildings and around 74 acres of good quality agricultural land.

By Joanne Knox
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

Located near Drumlough on the Dromara Road, Hillsborough, County Down, this farm could be yours for offers in the region of £1.5M.

It is in a prime rural location, close to the village of Royal Hillsborough, as well as the A1 Dual Carriageway.

The detached two-storey farmhouse is set in approximately two acres and comprises two spacious reception rooms, a country kitchen/dining area with oil fired AGA range, four bedrooms and a recently refitted luxury shower room.

The gardens and outside areas, extending to approximately two acres, include an extensive garden laid in lawn with mature trees.

The agricultural land extends to circa 74 acres and is of good quality grazing and arable use.

There is also an extensive range of outbuildings and hard standing yard areas. Outbuildings include two large four link barns with full length lean to barns.

To find out more about this impressive farm, view the listing in full here, or contact Henry Graham Estate Agents on Tel. 028 92 672 929.

An excellent farm holding is now on the market in Northern Ireland, which includes an attractive farmhouse, extensive range of outbuildings and around 74 acres of good quality agricultural land. Image: www.hgraham.co.uk

1. House, Outbuildings and 74 Acres For Sale

Image: www.hgraham.co.uk

Located near Drumlough on the Dromara Road, Hillsborough, County Down, this farm could be yours for offers in the region of £1.5M. Image: www.hgraham.co.uk

2. House, Outbuildings and 74 Acres For Sale

Image: www.hgraham.co.uk

The gardens and outside areas, extending to approximately two acres, include an extensive garden laid in lawn with mature trees. Image: www.hgraham.co.uk

3. House, Outbuildings and 74 Acres For Sale

Image: www.hgraham.co.uk

The detached two-storey farmhouse is set in approximately two acres and comprises two spacious reception rooms, a country kitchen/dining area with oil fired AGA range, four bedrooms and a recently refitted luxury shower room. Image: www.hgraham.co.uk

4. House, Outbuildings and 74 Acres For Sale

Image: www.hgraham.co.uk

