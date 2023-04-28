An excellent farm holding is now on the market in Northern Ireland, which includes an attractive farmhouse, extensive range of outbuildings and around 74 acres of good quality agricultural land.

Located near Drumlough on the Dromara Road, Hillsborough, County Down, this farm could be yours for offers in the region of £1.5M.

It is in a prime rural location, close to the village of Royal Hillsborough, as well as the A1 Dual Carriageway.

The detached two-storey farmhouse is set in approximately two acres and comprises two spacious reception rooms, a country kitchen/dining area with oil fired AGA range, four bedrooms and a recently refitted luxury shower room.

The gardens and outside areas, extending to approximately two acres, include an extensive garden laid in lawn with mature trees.

The agricultural land extends to circa 74 acres and is of good quality grazing and arable use.

There is also an extensive range of outbuildings and hard standing yard areas. Outbuildings include two large four link barns with full length lean to barns.

To find out more about this impressive farm, view the listing in full here, or contact Henry Graham Estate Agents on Tel. 028 92 672 929.

Undefined: readMore

1 . House, Outbuildings and 74 Acres For Sale An excellent farm holding is now on the market in Northern Ireland, which includes an attractive farmhouse, extensive range of outbuildings and around 74 acres of good quality agricultural land. Image: www.hgraham.co.uk Photo: www.hgraham.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . House, Outbuildings and 74 Acres For Sale Located near Drumlough on the Dromara Road, Hillsborough, County Down, this farm could be yours for offers in the region of £1.5M. Image: www.hgraham.co.uk Photo: www.hgraham.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . House, Outbuildings and 74 Acres For Sale The gardens and outside areas, extending to approximately two acres, include an extensive garden laid in lawn with mature trees. Image: www.hgraham.co.uk Photo: www.hgraham.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . House, Outbuildings and 74 Acres For Sale The detached two-storey farmhouse is set in approximately two acres and comprises two spacious reception rooms, a country kitchen/dining area with oil fired AGA range, four bedrooms and a recently refitted luxury shower room. Image: www.hgraham.co.uk Photo: www.hgraham.co.uk Photo Sales