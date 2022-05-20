House steeped in history and circa 76 acres of prime land for sale in heart of farming country

For sale through Joyce Clarke is 67 Tandragee Road, Markethill – a highly sought after location.

It is offered for sale in one or more lots.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire prime agricultural land in the heart of farming country,” Joyce Clarke explains.

“All of the lands have excellent access points and have extensive road frontage.”

Seldom does a property with the character and appeal of 67 Tandragee Road, Markethill, come to the open marketplace.

“This truly beautiful, detached family home enjoys total privacy from the hustle and bustle of daily life,” they add.

“It enjoys a prime elevated position within mature gardens laden with tree, flowers and shrubs.

“Sitting on private and mature grounds extending to approximately 2.8 acres, the property is approached from the Tandragee Road, via a tree-lined tarmac driveway rising to the front of the property.

“Steeped in history, with part of the dwelling dating back to approximately the 1770s, this beautiful, detached family home is full of character and has retained many of its original features.

“Comprising of two generous sized reception rooms with high ceilings and six bedrooms, the property provides extensive living accommodation.

“The enclosed courtyard provides a range of outbuildings with much development potential.”

Click here find out more about 67 Tandragee Road, Markethill, or contact Joyce Clarke on Tel. 02838 331111.

