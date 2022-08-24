Householders return from holiday to find home broken into

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the burglary was reported yesterday (Tuesday), it may have occurred sometime over the last seven days.

Sergeant Cree commented: “The householders returned from holiday to discover that their home had been broken into and a number of items stolen.

“We believe the burglary occurred sometime between Tuesday 16 August and Tuesday 23 August and are keen to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary in the Crossgar Road area during that time frame to get in touch.

PSNI

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A number of items are reported to have been taken including a mobile phone, laptop, a games console and power tools.

“If you are offered items for sale in suspicious circumstances, similar to those reported stolen, contact us on 101, quoting reference number 340 23/08/22.”