Householders return from holiday to find home broken into

Police investigating a report of a burglary at a house in the Crossgar Road area of Ballynahinch are appealing for witnesses.

By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:21 pm

While the burglary was reported yesterday (Tuesday), it may have occurred sometime over the last seven days.

Sergeant Cree commented: “The householders returned from holiday to discover that their home had been broken into and a number of items stolen.

“We believe the burglary occurred sometime between Tuesday 16 August and Tuesday 23 August and are keen to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary in the Crossgar Road area during that time frame to get in touch.

PSNI

“A number of items are reported to have been taken including a mobile phone, laptop, a games console and power tools.

“If you are offered items for sale in suspicious circumstances, similar to those reported stolen, contact us on 101, quoting reference number 340 23/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

