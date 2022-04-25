Housing measures to be lifted but ban on poultry gatherings remains in place

Poultry and other captive birds will no longer need to be housed and will be allowed to be kept outside.

However, as infection may still be circulating in the environment, scrupulous standards of biosecurity remain essential, the department has said.

The enhanced biosecurity requirements, that were brought in as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), currently remain in force and all poultry gatherings remain banned.

Those who intend to allow their birds outside are advised to use the upcoming days to prepare their outside areas for the release of their birds.

This will include cleansing and disinfection of hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and reintroduction of wild bird deterrents.

All local movement restrictions have now been lifted following the completion of disease control activities and surveillance at each premises where Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 was confirmed.