How a CAFRE group can boost your bottom line

The College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Group application is currently open.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This short-term initiative aims to bring like-minded farmers together in a group setting with the aim of improving herd fertility through knowledge transfer and mentoring.

One farmer familiar with this CAFRE group peer to peer learning format is David Martin. David was a member of a Business Development Group (BDG) from its launch in 2016 and has been working closely with his CAFRE Adviser and group leader Colin McEvoy since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a recent follow up visit to the Martin farm Colin commented: “David joined the group to improve overall farm efficiency and profitability, focusing on the beef suckler cow enterprise. He was open minded to this new peer to peer group learning approach and has seen many benefits as a result.”

David Martin pictured with his spring born suckled calves forward grazing and being introduced to trough creep feeding; an idea discussed and demonstrated at a CAFRE group meeting.

David manages a 46-hectare grassland farm in County Down in partnership with his father Samuel. Their main enterprise is suckler cows, complemented by a weanling to beef enterprise and a poultry enterprise. The overarching aim of the farm is to achieve a suckler cow herd which is economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.

Over the period that David was part of the BDG group he adopted several technologies that were discussed and showcased at group meetings to help create his sustainable suckler cow herd. Cow fertility and grassland management were major areas of focus, along with a more efficient use of technology.

Prior to David’s involvement in a CAFRE development group his herd calving index was 466 days with a four-month spread (between June and September). Incremental annual improvements have led to an accumulative 98-day calving index reduction. Cows now calve in the spring within a six-week period and have a calving index of 368 days. Baseline average age of first calving for heifers was 29 months. This is currently 24½ months with the second calvers having an average calving index of 345 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of these improvements David has more calves on the ground. By tightening the calving spread the average age and weight of the calves at weaning is higher. By calving slightly earlier in the season and with good grassland management this supports milk production over the grazing season to maximise calf growth.

David commented: “I enjoyed the camaraderie of the group.” Groups offer a social outlet, a place to talk through different scenarios with other farmers. “Having good relations is key within the groups, managing a space where the farmers are willing to share real-life experiences, challenges and solutions. We are there to advise and support the group in making informed, confident business decisions. Farmers are more likely to try new methods when they see others doing it successfully with on-farm demonstrations, reducing the fear of failure,” commented Colin.

David explained: “I can’t accredit one adoption to our success. Lots of things in combination collectively have made a significant impact. Concentrated efforts on improving animal health, animal mineral status, cow fertility, breeding and animal performance all have made a difference. Being in a group with the direct access to the independent technical expertise and knowledge of an adviser as well as visiting farms with different good ideas and strengths gave me the motivation to implement and adopt new technologies therefore improving the farm efficiency and in turn increasing farm gross margin and profitability.”

The CAFRE Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups application period is open. For more information on, or to make an application, to the Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk or contact your local CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser at your nearest DAERA Direct Office. Applications close on Friday 19 September at 4pm.