How a special bond with a heifer named Holly has transformed the life of 13-year-old Maisy

Thirteen-year-old Maisy Lee has autistic traits, which can make day-to-day life a struggle.

While Maisy doesn't have a full autism diagnosis, things like sounds, smells and tastes can be very overwhelming for her, and she doesn't enjoy being in crowded spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Maisy has found herself growing in confidence - and taking the show ring by storm - thanks to a special bond that she formed with a roan heifer calf owned by Robert Miller.

Maisy in her 'happy place' with Holly.

Maisy first met Robert when she accompanied her dad to his farm to borrow a trailer. During this visit, Maisy formed a special connection with the heifer named Holly.

With agricultural events cancelled during the Covid pandemic, show veteran Robert believed he would not compete again, but that soon changed when young Maisy asked if she could show Holly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After seeing the bond Maisy had formed with the animal, Robert agreed and soon the show preparations were underway.

Showing cattle was a whole new experience for Maisy but, on her debut last summer, she walked away with a champion rosette.

Maisy and Holly in action at last year's Omagh Show.

The dedicated teenager entered young handler classes at shows across the country including Omagh, Castlewellan, Clogher, Antrim and the Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships, as well as the recent Limousin calf show held at Dungannon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On each occasion, Maisy walked away with a red ribbon.

Robert, who lives just a short distance from the family, described the change in Maisy and the way she can connect with livestock as a “real fairytale”.

Maisy's proud parents, Carrie and Christopher, are also blown away by the transformation their daughter has undergone over the past year.

Maisy at a recent show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's so amazing for us as parents to watch her,” Carrie told Farming Life.

“She has had her struggles, but when she is with the cattle and showing she is a different child.”

Next week sees the beginning of World Autism Acceptance Week, with World Autism Day being held on Sunday 2 April. This year's theme is 'be kind to different minds' and Maisy's wish is for people to understand her difference.

Carrie explained how Maisy had struggled during primary school. Her time there came to an end during Covid and she made the transition to secondary school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maisy and Holly pictured at Omagh Show.

“Maisy has been the victim of bullying because of her 'quirks' and she was feeling very vulnerable.

“Then Robert came along and lifted her. He made her feel like she really had value and really picked her up.”

Carrie said her daughter's foray into showing had happened by “fluke” and that it was “meant to be”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said Maisy has an “awful strong connection” with the animals, especially Holly.

“Maisy has a great relationship with Robert too, she just adores him. With an adult, she can just be Maisy,” Carrie continued.

“If she has had a stressful day at school, being with the animals is her downtime.

Maisy and Holly. Image: Bo Davidson

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You'll find her sitting in a feed trough, or at Robert's, or with her horse, Midnight.

“Being with them regulates her and brings her back to herself.

“When she started showing last June, we tried to tell her that it was very competitive and explain that she was just there to compete.

“When she competed, and won, the change in our child was unbelievable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She just grew and grew.

“With the show season coming up, we weren't allowed to book any holidays for this year because she doesn't want to miss a show. She's determined she will be at Balmoral.

“This has transformed her. It was the release she needed – Maisy has found her niche in life.

“She is happy and content and it's just what she needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She goes into the ring with 17 and 18 year olds and she holds her head up.”

Carrie herself works in a centre for autistic children and said she could see the value and benefit of animal therapy, “it has a big part to play”, she added.

The family come from a small farm where they raised pigs until recent years and Maisy was always out helping her daddy.

With the pigs gone there was a change in direction for their farming enterprise after an episode of This Farming Life sparked Carrie's interest in Belted Galloways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That Christmas, Christopher gifted her two Belted Galloway calves and they set about establishing their very own herd. This has suited Maisy perfectly as her passion for cattle continues to grow.

“Maisy and her daddy are going to halter train some of our cattle too,” Carrie revealed.

“There's a list at home of everything we need. She is so meticulous when it comes to the show prep.

“There has to be two white coats in case one of them gets dirty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She's so meticulous with the animals too. It's a huge, huge part of her life.

“We never thought in our wildest dreams that she would do this.

“We are so happy that she is enjoying it and getting a reward from it.

“She is a wee inspiration to other people – if you put your mind to it, you can do well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maisy's passion for farming is also influencing her decisions when it comes to GCSE subjects, with agriculture at the top of her list. She hopes to study veterinary medicine or engineering when she's older.

But, for now, her sights are firmly set on stepping into the ring at this year's Balmoral Show where she will be exhibiting cattle for Robert once more.