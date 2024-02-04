Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With regards to agricultural risks, an insurance broker does not underwrite the risk, but instead arranges cover on the client’s behalf.

The role of the broker is to find the right cover, the most competitive premium they can offer, and the right insurer to place the business with. When a claim occurs, the broker then presents the claim to the insurer on the client’s behalf and will keep them up to date with its progress until a satisfactory settlement is reached.

All insurance brokers are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, who lay down stringent rules as to how they conduct business for their clients.

It’s our job, as an insurance broker, to use our expertise to advise clients on the types of cover available and help them make informed choices on the most appropriate protection for their business.

AbbeyAutoline’s Specialist Farm Insurance Team has access to the top UK farm insurers who distribute their products to the broker markets. This means we can present a risk for quotation on behalf of our farmers to various insurers helping obtain the most appropriate cover and competitive premiums to match our clients’ specific needs.

At AbbeyAutoline, we pride ourselves in understanding the business of farming. We use our insurance expertise to help our clients by arranging cover tailored to suit each individual farm business. Taking into consideration a wide range of risks including farm business combined, tractors, 4X4, private cars and quads.

If you have not reviewed your insurances recently and feel you would like to discuss your current insurance arrangements with us, our dedicated Agricultural Team will be happy to help.