The Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) Conference recently hosted its 2024 annual conference, writes Richard Halleron.

The theme of the event was: how can science deliver a sustainable farming sector in a changing climate?

The speakers were: Dr Alistair Carson, DAERA Chief Scientific Adviser; Dr Frank O’Mara, Director of Teagasc; Aileen Lawson, UFU Senior Policy Officer and John Egerton, President Ulster Grassland Society.

Methane inhibitors must work in a grazing context

Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) president, Ian McCluggage, (left) welcomes Teagasc director, Professor Frank O'Mara, to the 2024 NIIAS annual conference. (Pic: Freelance)

Methane inhibitors must work in a confined feeding and grazing scenario if ruminant agriculture is to meet its climate change targets.

This was one of the key points highlighted at the conference.

The event addressed the role of science in delivering a more sustainable farming and food sector.

Dr Alistair Carson, chief scientist with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) confirmed that the feed additives currently available will deliver an up to 30 per cent reduction in methane emission levels within feed bunk environment.

Chatting at the 2024 NIIAS annual conference: NIIAS chairman, Jim Freeburn and Alltech's Aislinn Campbell. (Pic: Freelance)

He went to n to highlight ongoing research, involving both the Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) and Teagasc, looking at the development of effective methane reduction options within a grazing context.

“But we must see a very large uptake in this technology, across the entire sector, if methane inhibiting technology is to make a meaningful difference in helping agriculture to secure its climate change targets,” Carson further explained.

Developing methane inhibition technology is one thing: incentivising famers to use it is another, equally important challenge.

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) policy officer, Aileen Lawson spoke at the conference.

She confirmed that some European Union (EU) member states are proposing to subsidise farmers by up to €60/ha linked to the confirmed use of methane inhibitors.

UFU president, William Irvine, attended the conference.

He stressed the absolute importance for the investment made by farmers in new technologies, including the use of methane inhibitors, to be fully recognised.

He explained: “Farmers must be properly reimbursed. So either the state supports the adaption of these new systems or the markets deliver sustainable prices back to the primary producer.

“If this does not happen, then the very future of the farming and food sectors will be put at risk.”

Alistair Carson confirmed that science can deliver enhanced levels of food security and sustainability in equal measure.

“Global population increase is a reality, as is the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide that has been generated over the past century,” he commented.

“Agriculture must be allowed to enhance its food production capacity.”

He concluded: “But the emission targets laid down within climate change are fixed.

“These are absolute figures, which are very unlikely to be changed over the coming years.

“So the farming sectors must manage to increase output while still securing significant reductions in total greenhouse gas emission levels.”

Soil management practices

Ulster Grassland Society (UGS) president, John Egerton, has confirmed the key role that soil management will play in delivering a more sustainable future for agriculture.

The Co Fermanagh suckler beef and sheep farmer spoke at the recent Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) conference.

He added: “Science will play a key role in shaping the future of farming. And, yes, climate change is a reality.

“In my own case, I have been measuring rainfall levels for almost a decade.

“The figures show that total precipitation levels across a 12-month period have remained the same.

“But the pattern of rainfall is changing.

“Last year, July was the wettest month on the farm: it should have been the driest.

Survey work carried out on the Egerton farm has confirmed the vast stores of carbon that are contained within the soils, relative to those making up the inventory for the trees and hedgerows.

John commented: “We now know that heavier clay soils are very significant repositories of carbon.

“So managing our soils effectively will be crucially important as we look to the future.”

According to the UGS president, soil carbon levels must be accurately assessed on a five yearly basis in order to quantify the actual levels of carbon dioxide they are actually sequestering from the atmosphere.

“Getting a base line figure for coil carbon stocks is important.

“But the real game changer for farmers will be that of knowing how much additional carbon their soils are removing from the atmosphere,” he said.

“These figures can then be included within an accurate carbon inventory for individual farming business.

“I will be fully committing to have my own soil carbon levels accurately assessed on a regular basis.”

Teagasc director, Professor Frank O’Mara, also spoke at the conference.

He indicated that mineral grassland soils have the capacity to sequester up to 0.6t of carbon per hectare per annum.

He further explained: “This figure is a working estimate.

“Research is ongoing, aimed at finding out just how much carbon is sequestered on an annual basis.

“The actual figure may be above the current estimate.

“However, we do know that the carbon sequestration impact of soil is cumulative in nature.”

However, this principle is only relevant to mineral soils.

Frank O’Mara again: “In the case of peat soils, their degradation can lead to significant quantities of carbon dioxide being returned to the atmosphere.

“And, in this context, we can be talking up to 20t of carbon per hectare.

“So, yes, managing our soils effectively will be critically important as agriculture faces up to the challenge of climate change.”

The Teagasc director also confirmed that the target to expand the footprint of the Irish tillage/arable sector remains in place.

The current cropping area in the Republic of Ireland is in the region of 300,000ha.

However, the Dublin government envisages this figure rising to 400,000ha by 2030.

According to O’Mara, the arable sector is now recovering after a very difficult year in 2023.

He explained: “This was followed by a very challenging year. However, grain prices have started to pick up over recent weeks.

“The push towards an expanded tillage sector is projected to encompass an extra 60,000 to 70,000ha of land.

“But an expansion of the cropping area will bring with it the opportunity of adding value to the grains and pulses produced by Irish farmers.”

O’Mara told the conference that competition for land is at the heart of the development challenge facing Irish agriculture at the present time.

Tillage farmers will be seeking to secure additional acres to expand their cropping base.

But, at the same time, milk producers will also be striving to expand their farming footprint in order to remain nitrates’ compliant.

Frank O’Mara again: “Traditionally, the tillage sector relies a lot on securing access to rented land.

“Those farmers growing crops will always be at the sharp end of bad weather.

“Grassland farmers can ride out a few weeks of bad weather.

“However, tillage farmers are totally weather dependents when it comes to getting crops drilled, harvested and all the field work required to deliver the best possible yields.

The Teagasc representative also highlighted the myriad technical challenges facing tillage farmers at the present time, citing the loss of many pesticides in this context.

He said: “The growing resistance of diseases, pests and grass weeds to the chemical-based management options currently available to farmers is another challenge that continues to develop for tillage farmers.”

Moving up the value chain will be a priority for the Irish tillage sector during the period ahead , according to Frank O’Mara.

He commented: “Currently, a significant proportion of Irish whiskey is made from imported maize.

“The opportunity of substituting these imports with native grains is immense.

“In addition, research continues into the fractionation of crops. This approach will deliver the opportunity of extracting high value components from crops such as beans.”

O Mara concluded: “We already know that Irish tillage enjoys a very low carbon footprint.

“This nis a major possible for the sector that must be built on for the future.

“There is also a significant opportunity to expand the area of protein crops grown in Ireland.

“Such an approach will reduce the levels of imports required by the compound feed sector.”

NIIAS is at the heart of Northern Ireland’s farming industry

Meanwhile NIIAS chairman, Jim Freeburn, has confirmed the key role played by the organisation’s members in delivering positive change across all sectors of farming.

He added: “And we want to build on this for the future.

“NIIAS members have, traditionally, espoused the highest standards of business proficiency and technological progression within all aspects of farming and food.

“NIIAS was established 62 years to meet this need: it’s a fundamental priority for the organisation that will not change.”

The organisation represents the professional interests of agricultural graduates working in Northern Ireland and those with a comparable third level qualification.

Members are engaged in farming, scientific research and development, government and policy formation, education, finance, agri-food management and relevant commercial sectors.

Like many comparable organisations NIIAS suffered in terms of the activities that it could organise, as a direct consequence of the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic.

Jim Freeburn again: “We have spent the last couple of years re-building our structures and developing real momentum in terms of delivering for our entire membership.”

But Jim Freeburn is particularly conscious of the need to refresh the membership of NIIAS on a continuing basis.

He said: “Securing new members is an absolute priority at the present time.

“Our current age profile reflects a generation of members with vast experience of how farming has developed over recent years.

“However, we need news members with fresh ideas and enthusiasm to bring us into the future with the required momentum.”

The NIIAS chairman continued: “Farming is at the very heart of the world’s response to future food security and climate change.

“As a consequence, the opportunities now presenting themselves for NIIAS members are immense.”

He concluded: “Our membership is open to both graduates and final year students.

“Each year we organise a series of events, visits and seminars that reflect on the latest thinking and issues that impact on the agri-food sector.

“Some of these are member-only events.