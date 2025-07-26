How flexible are your on-farm storage options?

As Harvest 2025 gears up, farmers will be seeking to make best use of the grain storage options available to them.

And this is part of an over-arching theme, where farm storage solutions are concerned.

The reality is that increasing numbers of farmers throughout the UK and Ireland are seeking to enhance the storage capacity that is available to them within their businesses. And the more adaptable this resource is: the better!

The effective and safe storage of fertiliser, grains compound feeds and aggregates of different types is now recognised as a priority investment for all farming businesses

Moore Concrete bunker walls can be used to store grains and all other farm requisites

And Moore Concrete has designed the perfect precast solution: one that has been endorsed by customers over many years.

The company’s range of bunker walls delivers the flexible storage options that all farmers need.

The structures can be used in both indoor and outdoor storage scenarios. For example, sub-dividing silos using bunker walls is now recognised as one way of maximising forage quality at feed out.

Bunker walls are unique in delivering a truly flexible, on-farm storage option. They can be freely moved around and re-sited.

Units range from 1.5m to 4.3m metres in height and weigh between 1.2 tonne up to 3.7 tonne.

The unique curved shape of the base has been developed to allow the free flow of material to the floor.

There is a 100mm straight portion at the bottom edge to aid the removal of material from the bay.”

Walls up to three metres in height do not need bolted down when retaining material such as grain, solid fuels, recycling materials, wood chip, potatoes etc.

Fork lift recesses allow the wall to be installed rapidly and re-positioned easily as required. Each unit each unit is load bearing in two directions.

Another feature of the bunker wall is the narrow base, thus minimising its footprint.

The Moore Concrete precast product range is manufactured to the highest standards.

For further information, contact Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566 EXT 1 or visit the company website: www.moore-concrete.com