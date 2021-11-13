How to lung score calves

What this means is we look at the calves lungs to check for any damage due to pneumonia.

By doing this we can check that current treatment programs are working satisfactorily, and also identify any calves with lung damage as these will never be as productive as calves with normal lungs. The procedure involves scanning both sides of the calves lungs and does not require hair to be clipped in most calves. There are various signs of damage we look for and the number and severity of the lesions can be scored, the calf then receives a score from unaffected through mild damage to severe damage. We would recommend not keeping any calves as replacements which have a medium score and certainly not a severe score as the will be on average 10% less productive in their first lactation and probably on-going throughout their lifetimes. If you are interested in having your calves lung scored then contact one of the Parklands offices.

As part of our monitoring program Parklands also measure calves weights and take bloods to check for colostrum transfer. Calves should be growing by 0.8 to 0.9kg per day. If they are not then we need to look at the reasons why this may be. Checking the bloods for colostral transfer helps the make sure the important reasons for good transfer are correct:

- Good quality colostrum to start with (this can be checked with a refractometer in seconds)

- Adequate volume given to calf (10% body weight in first 6 hours after birth)

- By doing this routinely we can see when things are not going as well as they should and put in corrective measures before the problem gets worse.

- If there are pneumonia problems then this is recorded and we can administer vaccines when we are out on farm if necessary.