How to optimise rumen function for efficiency

Feed efficiency, or the amount of growth achieved on a decided amount of feed, is affected by several factors including genetics, environment, health status and nutrition.

To improve feed efficiency, it’s essential to focus on the rumen and the microbes within it, who are responsible for digesting feed and forage. Through the process of fermentation these bacteria and other micro-organisms break down fibre and nutrients, providing the majority of energy requirements as volatile fatty acids (VFAs).

If the rumen environment is optimised, they will convert lactic acid – which causes digestive upset and acidosis if left to accumulate in the rumen – into propionate, a highly efficient form of energy. Once they have done their jobs, the microbes then wash into the intestines where they are digested, providing most of the animal’s protein requirements.

“As we learn more about the rumen microbes, their impact on animal performance and health is being better understood,” says Kevin Doyle, Technical Sales Manager at Phileo UK and Ireland.

“They also play an essential role in stimulating the immune response – protecting against pathogens, neutralising toxins and regulating the growth of gut tissue – which helps prevent setbacks in performance.”