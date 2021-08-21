How to optimise rumen function for efficiency
With feed and forage representing 70% of the variable costs of finishing beef and lambs, improving its utilisation can have a substantial impact on profitability.
Feed efficiency, or the amount of growth achieved on a decided amount of feed, is affected by several factors including genetics, environment, health status and nutrition.
To improve feed efficiency, it’s essential to focus on the rumen and the microbes within it, who are responsible for digesting feed and forage. Through the process of fermentation these bacteria and other micro-organisms break down fibre and nutrients, providing the majority of energy requirements as volatile fatty acids (VFAs).
If the rumen environment is optimised, they will convert lactic acid – which causes digestive upset and acidosis if left to accumulate in the rumen – into propionate, a highly efficient form of energy. Once they have done their jobs, the microbes then wash into the intestines where they are digested, providing most of the animal’s protein requirements.
“As we learn more about the rumen microbes, their impact on animal performance and health is being better understood,” says Kevin Doyle, Technical Sales Manager at Phileo UK and Ireland.
“They also play an essential role in stimulating the immune response – protecting against pathogens, neutralising toxins and regulating the growth of gut tissue – which helps prevent setbacks in performance.”
Feeding Actisaf live yeast to beef cattle and lambs has been repeatedly proven to aid in diet transitions, support the bugs that stabilise rumen pH, reduce build-up of lactic acid and increase fibre digestion. In turn, this prevents digestive upset, acidosis and loss of performance, as well as increases VFA (energy) release from feed, the key driver of live weight gain. Good rumen function supported by Actisaf promotes efficient digestion, unlocking more from your forages to support high levels of performance.