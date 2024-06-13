How to watch farmers who performed at King's Coronation sing at charity concert
Farmers’ Choir president, Mr Robin Swann will open the event and provide the welcome address.
This one-off, unique event will feature performances from three community choirs and joining the Farmers Choir NI on stage will be the ‘Just Sing’ ladies’ choir from Portadown and the '85ers’ sea shanty group from RNLI Portishead, Bristol.
The choirs are thrilled to be performing together again having met last year when they were brought together to form the Coronation Choir who sang for the newly crowned King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
Barkley Thompson, musical director of the Farmers’ Choir NI said: “We are incredibly excited to meeting up again with our friends in ‘Just Sing’ and the ‘85ers’ sea shanty choir.
“We are really looking forward to singing together again amidst the stunning surroundings of Parliament Buildings.”
Dawn Stewart, chair of Farmers’ Choir NI, added: “We’re really pleased to be hosting this reunion concert at Stormont with ‘Just Sing’ ladies and the ‘85ers sea shanty group.
“We will be showcasing a variety of popular songs and assure you of a fantastic evening of music and entertainment.”
Doors will open from 6pm and tickets are now on sale from Ticket Tailor at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/jointchoir/1263906
Proceeds from the event will go towards two local charities including Farmers’ Choir NI and RNLI.