HSENI launches inspection programme to minimise the potential of back and joint complaints ahead of festive season

A new on-site inspection programme to tackle the risk of back and joint issues among workers in the haulage and logistics industry is being launched by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

As part of its wider Workplace Health Campaign, HSENI is calling on employers to act now to reduce the risks of Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) such as lower back problems, damage to joints and limbs ahead of the busiest season for the sector.

Speaking at a major logistics conference in Belfast, HSENI Principal Inspector Kellie McNamara urged employers to work with her team of inspectors to reduce work-related serious injury and ill health associated with MSDs.

“HSENI statistics show that every year in Northern Ireland an estimated 18,000 people suffer from work-related MSDs and some 260,000 working days are lost as a result.

“And we know that manual handling in the haulage industry can create a risk of injury especially if they are handling heavy and awkward loads that can expose them to excessive compressive force on the back and awkward postures. In addition, drivers are susceptible to back injuries, often caused by prolonged sitting, poor posture, vibrations, and inadequate seat support.

“The HSENI inspectors will be out visiting the sector over the coming months to specifically look at the controls that employers have in place to manage risks associated with transport, moving and handling. We will also provide information and advice to employers on the risk of MSD associated with transport and manual handling.”

She highlighted at the Logistics UK, Belfast Transport Managers event at the Culloden Hotel, that employers have a legal duty to assess, eliminate or reduce the risk of employees suffering MSDs that are caused or aggravated by their work to as low a level as is reasonably practicable.

“All workplaces have health risks but no one should suffer injury or illness simply as a result of the work that they do. Our team will be stressing to employers that they must place the same emphasis upon assessing workplace health risks, as those associated with safety, to ensure there are appropriate measures to mitigate the risk of injury.

“We would also advise all employers and self-employed in the transport sector to utilise the free HSENI resources available to them to make the improvements needed in their workplaces. Where we find significant risks our inspectors may take enforcement action to achieve compliance with health and safety legislation,” Kellie added.

Practical guidance on preventing work-related MSD can be found at:

www.hseni.gov.uk/publications/guidance-prevention-and-management-musculoskeletal-disorders-msds-workplace

www.hse.gov.uk/msd/manual-handling/the-law.htm

www.hseni.gov.uk/articles/manual-handling-questions-and-answers