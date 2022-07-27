HSENI launches new initiative on ‘REACH’

The REACH Regulation came into force on 1 June 2007 to replace a number of other pieces of legislation with a single system.

REACH is aimed at understanding potential chemical hazards and managing their risks to protect humans, animals, and the environment. Thus, no chemicals without health and safety data should be placed on the market.

The objective of HSENI`s initiative is to ensure REACH Regulation duties are understood and fulfilled within the NI market.

The campaign includes visits to businesses across Northern Ireland to measure compliance with the REACH Regulation, these involve for instance:

- Manufacturers - producing or extracting chemical substances,

- Importers – responsible for import of chemicals to NI,

- Downstream users - blending chemical substances or using chemicals to produce articles.

Meetings with duty holders will discuss areas such as:

- Types and quantity of chemicals used by the companies,

- Registration duties,

- Authorisation duties,

- Correct labelling,

- Control measures,

- Requirements on downstream users,

- Other duties under REACH.

The visits will result in improved understanding of current supply chains and usage of Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) in Northern Ireland. The campaign also aims to answer questions that may arise during visits to assist duty holders to secure REACH compliance.

