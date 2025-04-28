HSENI marks Workers’ Memorial Day by calling for action for safer and healthier workplaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) will mark this year’s international Workers’ Memorial Day by taking part in a wreath laying ceremony at Stormont to remember all those who have been killed, injured, or suffered ill-health due to their work.

HSENI Deputy Chief Executive Louis Burns said the commemorative event provides an important opportunity for employers to re-commit to making workplaces safer places.

This year’s theme for the global event, “Occupational health and safety: A fundamental right at work”, compliments the HSENI’s new year-long occupational Workplace Health campaign.

“No one should lose their life or develop ill health simply as a result of the job they do. Yet, in Northern Ireland it is estimated that 354 people die each year due to work-related disease and thousands more are left living with serious and debilitating health conditions, costing the economy over £264 million per year,” Louis Burns explained.

The Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) will mark this year’s international Workers’ Memorial Day by taking part in a wreath laying ceremony at Stormont. (Photo: HSENI)

“Workers’ Memorial Day allows us to commemorate those who have suffered because of their work but it must also move us to act on the critical importance of having robust health and safety standards in every workplace.

“We recently launched a new campaign focusing on Workplace Health at a two-day conference in Belfast. We know that some of the most significant occupational health risks arise from exposure to harmful substances such as asbestos, silica, flour and other dusts, along with chemicals, gases and fumes that are present in many of our workplaces. So our year-long initiative will focus on occupational lung diseases, occupational cancers as well as musculoskeletal disorders and worked-related stress.

“The aim is to reduce the health risks that are in every workplace and to protect our workers’ health today and for years to come. Poor management of health risks in the workplace ruins and costs lives. It impacts on people, businesses, the health service, and economy, but workplace ill health is preventable,” he added.

Workers’ Memorial Day which is today (Monday 28 April), will also be marked by a wreath laying ceremony hosted by NIICTU at the Stormont Estate on Tuesday 29 April and will be attended by Deputy Chief Executive Louis Burns.

“HSENI encourages all workplaces and individuals to take a moment on Monday 28 April, to remember those affected by work-related harm or injury and to re-commit to necessary and ongoing work of ensuring all workers can return home safe and healthy at the end of their working day,” Louis concluded.