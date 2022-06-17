Huge demand for Royal Highland Show sees only few hundred tickets remaining for Friday and Saturday

Organisers are urging visitors to snap up the remaining tickets as demand soars for the event, which takes place next week from Thursday 23 June to Sunday 26 June.

This year, they celebrating 200 years since the very first Highland Show took place back in 1822, and this is the first time in its 200-year history that two days will sell out ahead of the event.

With huge demand for Friday and Saturday tickets, the only way to guarantee entry now is to buy in advance.

There are still car parking tickets available to purchase for every day of the show.

Mark Currie, Director of Operations at the Royal Highland Show, said: “We are delighted that show goers are clearly as excited as we are about the return of Scotland’s biggest outdoor event.

“With Friday and Saturday looking like sell-out days, we’re encouraging people who might be holding off to book Friday or Saturday now, or to consider a Thursday or Sunday visit.

“If for any reason you can’t attend this year, luckily you can still catch the action through RHS TV.

“It will be broadcast live from the showground over the four days and available to watch for free on the Royal Highland Show website.”

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online this year and no tickets will be available to buy on the gate.

The show will be broadcast online this year via RHS TV, funded by the Scottish Government.