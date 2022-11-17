Managed and hosted by Wilsons Auctions Dublin, over 250 lots will go under the hammer beginning at 10am on Saturday 26 November.

For the first time since March 2020, physical bidding returns for the popular agricultural auction. The option of live online bidding will also be open to registered bidders.

Over 65 tractors will feature in the large volume of surplus stock entered directly from Bord na Móna's Derrygreenagh site. Some of the best-known tractor manufacturers in the world will be included in the line-up such as New Holland, John Deere, Massey Ferguson and Ford. A brilliant opportunity for anyone looking for quality and used agricultural stock.

Selection of John Deere tractors.

Other assets allocated within the 250 Lot offsite auction includes a 1999 Volvo Loading Shovel, a selection of Hitachi and Hyundai Excavators, a large selection of dual tyres, and much more.

Ricky Wilson, Director and Auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions, said: “We are delighted to set the date for this auction at the end of November.

"Our offsite team have been working hard over the past months to prepare another fantastic auction for both bidders and Bord na Móna. Everyone is welcome to bid and I would encourage everyone to book a viewing slot and register as early as possible ahead of the auction on 26 November.

“This auction will be a great opportunity for farming communities, machinery businesses and as well as private buyers. This is an auction not to be missed.” he added.

Advertisement

Hundreds of dual tyres.

Viewings will be strictly by appointment only, running for three days on Tuesday 22, Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 November from 9am to 3pm. Videos of all working tractors and machinery are available on www.wilsonsauctions.com

The auction catalogue can be viewed online at www.wilsonsauctions.com

Interested bidders can register online too via Wilsons Auctions’ website or by contacting the Dublin branch on +353 (0)1 464 2800 or email [email protected]

Advertisement

Established in 1936, Wilsons Auction specialises in plant and machinery and agricultural equipment.

1999 Volvo L120C Loading Shovel with Geith Hydraulic Bucket.