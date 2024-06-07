Attendees joined with communities from across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories to commemorate the heroism and sacrifices of those involved in the Normandy invasion, marking 80 years since D-Day, a major turning point in World War II.

The ceremony was led by Rev Dr JI Thompson, President of the RBL Group 10, who read the International Tribute.

County Antrim Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Dr Stephen Bailie, accompanied by Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan, chair of the Garvagh branch of the Royal British, lit the commemorative beacon joining with other local authorities across the UK and northern France.

Remembering the heroic sacrifices made on D-Day, she said: “The lighting of this beacon, is known as the ‘Lighting of the Peace’ and I hope it has brought a feeling of peace, tranquillity and optimism for all who attended.”

The ceremony included a military vehicle display, a performance from the Pipes and Drums of 152 North Irish Regiment Royal Logistics Corps, with Army Cadets, Sea Cadets, Air Training Corps, and members of the Royal British Legion and other veteran organisations, also in attendance.

The council would like to thank all who attended to mark this most historic of days.

