Hundreds of tributes have been paid to well-known agricultural contractor

Walter, from Portlaw, County Waterford, was the beloved son of heartbroken parents John and Catherine, much-loved brother of Elaine and James, uncle to DJ Doheny and brother-in-law of Paul Doheny.

He will be missed dearly by his grandparents Jim and Myra O’Keeffe, aunts, uncles grand uncle Fr Ignatius, cousins and his many friends.

Announcing the heartbreaking news, Murphy Brothers Agricultural Contractors said they would find comfort in others sharing their photos and memories of Walter.

One friend said Walter will be a “major loss to the agricultural sector”, while another added, “be it a text or phone call, the task at hand didn’t matter to Wally, he would go out of his way to help a lad out. He will be sadly missed by many”.

A post on behalf of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) stated: “Our most sincere sympathies and thoughts from all FCI members to John, Catherine and family on the sad passing of Walter.

“No words can describe the combined grief throughout the agricultural contractor community across Ireland for you all at this very sad and difficult time. May he Rest In Peace.”

Another friend remarked that they had never met a kinder man than Walter.

“No matter how busy he was, he always made time for others,” they said.

“Incredibly knowledgeable and always happy to share his agri insights - his passion for farming and machinery was just infectious.

“The big smile, the bluetooth earpiece, the Fendt. Wally could and did move mountains with his endless drive.”

Requiem mass will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.