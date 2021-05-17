Huntershall Retha rules ring at 12,000gns

Huntershall Retha 12,000gn

81 females were forward, with a clearance rate of 88% and an average of, £2894.15.

Breed Secretary, Will Ketley commented: “Sales like today’s reassure us of the confidence in Limousin females and I hope this solid, consistent trade will continue.”

Topping the trade at 12,000gns was Huntershall Retha who made the short trip from Southerfield, Wigton with breeder, Mr Steven Nixon. Retha was a feminine January-2020 born embryo calf with style and shape. Daughter of Gunnerfleet Hicks, who needs no introduction and out of Allanfauld Jolene, who was purchased in 2014, which is one of the best breeding cows within the Huntershall herd. Retha displays myostatin of F94L and Q204X. Two full sisters have been bred this season within the herd which breeder Mr Nixon, hopes will follow in Retha’s footsteps. Catching the eye of Mr J Nelson, of the newly established Bullandcave herd, they find their new home in Clapham, Lancaster.

Goldies Primrose-8000gn

Norman Rora was next in line at 8,000gns, brought forward by Norman Farming Company. Daughter of Gunnerfleet Lion, who was sold for 22,000gns at Carlisle in February 2017 and is out of homebred cow, Norman Innocent. This March-2020 born heifer was snapped up in shares by the show judge, Mr MacGregor of the Allanfauld herd, Kilsyth, Lanarkshire and the Harestone herd, Mr N Barclay, Banchory Kincardineshire.

Hot on her heels was Goldies Primrose from BT Goldie selling for 8,000gns. A July-2019 born embryo calf, sired by Goldies Juggler and out of Goldies Goldilocks who has bred Goldies Novelty, which sold for 16,000gns. Primrose displays two sets of the F94L ‘profit gene’ and has a short journey home to Lockerbie with J Common & Son of the Crossdykes herd.

Woodmarsh Pimms was next in the hot seat at 7,500gns after a keen bidding frenzy. Brought forward by M & JC Gould from Shrewsbury, this March-2019 born embryo calf displays two sets of the F94L myostatin gene. Sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of Foxhillfarm Martini, Pimms is a full sister to Foxhillfarm Irishlad who was purchased by the Goldies herd for 38,000gns. Pimms was the chosen tipple for Ian Millar of the Millars herd, now calling Inverurie home.

Keen interest was shown for Upperffrydd Pippa who made her way from Caersws, Powys with young breeder Tomos Evans. This August-2019 born embryo calf displays myostatin of F94L and NT821. Sired by 150,000gns Trueman Jagger and out of Foxhillfarm Joslyn, daughter of Loosebeare Fantastic. She was purchased by the Arradfoot herd, TP Atkinson, Ulverston, Cumbria.

Upperffrydd Pippa-6500gn

Gunnerfleet Pocks was hot on her heels at 5,800gns brought forward from Garrowby Farms, York. This October-2019 born Ampertaine Magnum daughter is out of Gunnerfleet Oroa, a granddaughter of Dolcorsllwyn Brynmor. Pocks carries myostatin of NT821 and Q204X. Pocks caught the eye of Mr T Shields, County Down, Northern Ireland to the Glenmarshal herd.

Homebyres Patsi achieved 5200gns when she was put under the hammer by breeders Messrs Logan, Kelso. Sired by homebred bull Homebyres Master an Ampertaine Elgin son and out of Homebyres Molly, an Ojat great-grandaughter. Patsi has a Beef Value of LM35, which is in the top 25% of the breed, and carries myostatin of F94L and Q204X. She travels home with purchaser J Knaggs, Arlington, County Durham of the Jorica herd.

Other top prices include:

Lot 1 Loosebeare Payley, EW Quick 4000gns

Lot 4 Loosebeare Pixie, EW Quick 3800gns

Lot 61 Woodmarsh Pinkgin, M & JC Gould 3900gns

Lot 63 Woodmarsh Peachy, M & JC Gould 4500gns

Lot 70 Homebyres Primolly, Messrs Logan 4500gns

Lot 78 Huntershall Peggypiper, S Nixon 4200gns

Lot 83 Tweeddale Rainbow, J Watson 4200gns