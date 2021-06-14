HYB stockjudging dates announced

HYB Co-Ordinator Andrew Patton said: “With the Covid-19 restrictions easing across Northern Ireland we have decided to go ahead with our annual stockjudging competition.

“It has been a long time since the HYB members had an opportunity to get together, and we are looking forward to visiting the Dunbanard and Annaghmore Herds.

“Both events will be organised subject to Government Guidelines, and members will be expected to adhere to the strict Covid-19 regulations.

“The safety of our hosts and members is vital, and the organising committee will be reviewing the situation on a ongoing basis.”

Members are reminded that they must attend a minimum of two events to be eligible to qualify for Holstein UK’s National Competitions Day, which will be held in conjunction with the HYB Weekend Rally in Shropshire from 13 to 15 August 2021.

Forthcoming events include:

Thursday, 24th June at Paul Dunn’s Dunbanard Herd, 16 Kerr’s Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 7QD at 8pm

Wednesday, 21st July at Clive and Joel Richardson’s Annaghmore Herd, 52 Derrycoose Road, Annaghmore, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 1LY at 8pm

HYB co-ordinator Andrew Patton added: “Membership of the NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club is open to boys and girls aged between four and twenty-six-years-old, with an interest in dairy cattle.

“It’s a fantastic organisation and provides members with endless opportunities to learn, network, socialise and compete in a wide range of activities locally, nationally and internationally.”