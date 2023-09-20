'I was a walking time bomb' - Ploughing contestant relives heart scare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The broadcaster, 53, and guest presenter on Ryan Tubridy’s former RTÉ Radio 1 slot, is leading a group of health experts as part of the Irish Heart Foundation’s ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign.

Among the panelists is Maura Canning, who discovered by chance that her blood pressure was sky-high after visiting the charity’s Mobile Health Unit during an agricultural conference.

Days later, the 52-year-old, who lives outside Loughrea, Co Galway, and is competing in this week’s National Ploughing Championships in Laois, was admitted to hospital.

Maura Canning says she was a 'walking time bomb' until her high blood pressure was detected. She is one of the panellists at an Irish Heart Foundation online webinar on September 29, aimed at protecting women's heart health. (Pic: Alf Harvey)

“By the time I got to the emergency department, the doctors were astonished that I had not had a stroke or heart attack due to my high blood pressure,” she said.

“If you don’t look after yourself, nobody else is going to look after you. I now take time to do stuff for myself whereas I didn’t for years.

“The expectation is you’re supposed to be the go-to for everything, but that doesn’t work. Women need to look after their own health.”

The HSE-supported ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign aims to increase awareness of the risks of heart disease and stroke in women and encourage them to make small, sustainable lifestyle changes.

Broadcaster Maura Derrane, an ambassador for the Irish Heart Foundation's Her Heart Matters campaign, will host a major online seminar aimed at protecting women's cardiovascular health on World Heart Day, September 29. (Pic: Photo Call Ireland)

Ms Derrane is urging women across Ireland to register for the online ‘Her Heart Matters: What Every Woman Needs to Know’ webinar on World Heart Day on September 29 at 12.30pm.

“Last year, 4,656 women died from heart disease,” she said.

“In other words, more than a quarter, or 27 per cent, of female deaths in 2022 were as a result of cardiovascular problems.

“Most women lead extremely busy, time-pressured lives, but hopefully this national conversation will encourage them to prioritise themselves a little more and make small, sustainable lifestyle changes, which can make a big difference.”

Irish Heart Foundation dietitian, Orna O’Brien, said heart disease in women over the years has been under-researched, under-diagnosed and under-treated.

“It’s often assumed that heart disease is predominantly a male problem, but that’s not the case,” said Ms O’Brien, who is joining the panel to provide practical healthy eating tips and information.

“The commonly known risk factors, including smoking and high blood pressure, can be deadlier for women and we also have specific pregnancy and menopause-related risk factors.”

The panel of experts will lead an open conversation on women’s real experiences of how to prevent and deal with heart disease, including the questions they should ask their healthcare provider and what impact menopause has on heart health.

Dr Nicola Cochrane, Doctor in the Complex Menopause Clinic in the National Maternity Hospital, Dublin, is also on the webinar panel, along with Dr Samantha Dockray, a Senior Lecturer in the School of Applied Psychology at University College Cork.

To attend the free webinar, register on irishheart.ie or on Eventbrite here.