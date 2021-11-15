Ice-cream business is going from strength to strength

Stephen Gibson and his father Nevin farm 100 Holstein-Friesian milking cows. In 2018 Stephen and his wife Amanda began a new ice cream business using the milk produced from their already successful thriving dairy herd.

The couple had no previous experience or knowledge of ice cream manufacture and its processing technology, but they shared an ambition to produce their own ice cream products using their high quality milk from Hollowbridge Farm.

Stephen and Amanda desired to source flavours, inclusions and ripples from local suppliers in Northern Ireland which would complement their product. Since completing their development work Hollowbridge Farm are supplying their ice cream locally, including a ‘Drive Through’ service during lockdown which proved to be highly popular.

The family have been long standing members of the UFU for many years. A piece of advice they would give to other farmers would be to join their local UFU group.

The Lagan group and neighbouring South West Down group plan to have a face to face meeting in December with a joint Christmas breakfast on 7 December.

