ULSTER Bank colleagues have raised over £165,000 for charity partner Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice during this year’s ‘One Week in September’ fundraising campaign.

This brings the total amount raised by Ulster Bank for the charity to over £325,000 since the partnership began in 2023.

Hundreds of children, adults and their families have benefitted from the donations which have helped the NI Hospice continue its vital work in supporting around 4,000 service users to receive palliative care each year.

Through a wide range of fundraising activities driven by Ulster Bank colleagues across its branches, contact centre, head office and support functions, the bank’s donation is supporting the ongoing work of NI Children’s Hospice, which is the only charity in Northern Ireland offering specialist respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to infants, children and adults with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

In addition to the fundraising, Ulster Bank colleagues have also been busy volunteering with the hospice teams through the bank’s ‘do good, feel good’ programme, something Terry Robb, Head of Retail Banking in NI, says has strengthened the relationship between the two organisations.

“Our partnership with NI Children’s Hospice has been an extremely successful one and I’m so proud of all our colleagues who have fully embraced it since day one. It’s incredible that in just over 18 months, our efforts have helped to raise over £325,000 and we know that every penny of this goes towards supporting individuals and families across Northern Ireland when they need it the most.

“I’m also proud that so many of our team have had the opportunity to visit the hospice centres and volunteer in some capacity which has helped to focus the minds when it comes to fundraising and raising awareness of the fantastic work of the hospice within their local communities.”

Thanking Ulster Bank for this year’s donation, Trevor McCartney, Acting Chief Executive of the NI Hospice, said: “We rely on the support of our corporate partners to drive our organisation forwards and to provide the highest standards of care to our service users and their families.

“Our collaboration with Ulster Bank has been a success on both of these fronts and the benefits have extended beyond fundraising.

“The effort from all Ulster Bank colleagues and their willingness to get behind our ambition for the charity has led to some very positive outcomes and we are incredibly grateful for this support.”

To learn more about the work of NI Hospice, including information on how to make a donation, visit www.nihospice.org