Ifac celebrates landscaping agtech company award win at the National Ploughing Championships 2024

Ifac, Ireland’s farming, food, and agribusiness specialist professional services firm and a top 10 accountancy firm, is celebrating the recipient of the Co Monaghan-based 2024 Ifac Best Newcomer Award.

Landscaping agtech company Tigercomb was announced as the winner in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation and AgTech Arena at the National Ploughing Championships 2024.

With a background in horticulture and landscaping, the team at Tigercomb has developed a range of ground care equipment to meet the needs of today’s gardeners and homeowners, including rakes, rollers and aerators.

The winner of the Ifac Best Newcomer Award receives 12 months of Ifac advisory and accountancy services, such as business structure and tax advisory, financial planning, growth strategy and corporate finance.

Pictured at the announcement of the winner of the Ifac Best Newcomer Award at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation and AgTech Arena at the National Ploughing Championships 2024 were Amy Ward Whelan, food and agribusiness consultant with Ifac; Jenny Melia, executive director, Enterprise Ireland; Commissioner Mairead McGuinness; Aaron Adair, Tigercomb and winner of Ifac best newcomer award; and David Leydon, head of food and agri-business with Ifac

Commenting on the win, David Leydon, head of food and agri-business at Ifac said: “This is now the sixth year that Ifac has supported Enterprise Ireland and the National Ploughing Association to recognise early-stage Irish agtech businesses and entrepreneurs that are leading the way with their innovative products.

“We are delighted for Aaron and all the team at Tigercomb. We look forward to working closely with them over the coming year to help them grow and achieve their business objectives and ensure their continuing success.”

Earlier this month, Ifac published its seventh annual Food and Agribusiness Report 2024 titled Getting your business fit for export.

The report is Ireland’s only annual temperature check of food and agribusiness SMEs and contains insights from industry leaders in over 120 Irish food and agri-businesses.